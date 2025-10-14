Professor advocates doxxing ICE agents, impeding operations in social posts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A community college professor in Kansas has advocated doxxing ICE agents as well as community interference with their operations, an audit of a social media account belonging to him shows.

Steve Werkmeister is an English professor at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. He goes by Steve W and uses the handle swerkmeister.bsky.social on Bluesky, a predominantly left-wing spinoff of X, where he describes himself as a "slacker" and "left of the dial."

On Monday, Werkmeister reposted a flyer distributed by a left-wing advocacy group teaching anti-ICE advocates to use whistles in order to disrupt ICE operations. The flyer explains that blowing whistles when ICE agents are in the area allows people to "follow ICE caravans," "alert neighbors to join in" and "catch up with the crowd."

He also shared a post by John Pavlovitz, a known far-left internet activist, encouraging family members to "out" relatives who work for ICE.

"Good people need to start outing their ICE family members, neighbors, and community members," the post says. "They need to be made into pariahs in the places decent Americans gather."

On multiple occasions, Werkmeister refers to federal immigration enforcement as "kidnapping," and appears paranoid that he and his family will be "kidnapped" by ICE because of their "brown" skin. He said he communicated to the Johnson County Community College staff his desire to teach online from overseas.

"I’ve talked to our chair and the college president to see if I can just move online and teach from a safe location overseas (my family and I can be kidnapped by the government at any time since our skin is brown), and so far they’re compassionately noncommittal (lots of empty phrases)," he said in an Oct. 10 post.

A Rutgers University professor, Mark Bray, nicknamed "Dr. Antifa," fled to Spain last week after President Donald Trump labeled Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

After an apparent trip overseas, Werkmeister explained his protocol for re-entering the United States.

"Even though our citizenship is beyond question in any normal, legal sense, we’re brown, so I texted my family as soon as we landed and told them I’d text again once we got past customs. If they didn’t get the second text, they’d know we were detained and needed lawyers right away," he posted in March.

"Then once we were safely at the gate, I realized my anxiety over the culture of violence and predatory aggression in this country had returned," he said in a follow-up post. "I never once felt threatened abroad. It’s a national shame that the most dangerous part of our trip was coming home to our own country."

Some of Werkmeister's ire specifically targets White people.

"It’s tough to live with the knowledge that whenever I go to the store, or to my office, or out for a walk, or anywhere really, packs of white ‘Americans’ are out hunting and kidnapping people who look like me," he said in a June 26 post. "It’s psychological terrorism for the crime of being born brown in America."

In an earlier post, he claimed that White people want "brown folks back to the fields."

"Mediocre white males realized they can’t compete on a more level playing field, so they need to force women back into the kitchen and black and brown folks back to the fields. They’ve had others carry them for 500 years, and they can’t ‘win’ without white privilege."

"JCCC is an open dialog institution, and the values of Johnson County Community College is something we hold true for all," a school spokesman told Fox News Digital in a brief statement.

Werkmeister did not return a request for comment.