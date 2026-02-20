Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

High school teacher arrested in alleged sex case involving teen student

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, Georgia, turned herself in to authorities and was later released on bond

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Scholars warn students, teachers lack grasp of America’s founding texts Video

Scholars warn students, teachers lack grasp of America’s founding texts

Professors at Ole Miss are sounding the alarm over teachers and students' "shocking ignorance" of America's founding documents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a minor student surfaced at Lee County High School.

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, is charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Lee County High School requested the Leesburg Police Department investigate the allegations on Feb. 3, and the GBI was called to assist the following day.

Mugshot of Danielle Weaver

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, Ga., is charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact by an employee. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

FORMER MUSIC TEACHER ALLEGEDLY GROOMED AND HAD INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH TEEN STUDENT

Investigators identified Weaver as the "subject," and identified the victim as a student under 18 years old at Lee County High School, according to officials.

GBI agents continued the investigation along with the Leesburg Police Department, and arrest warrants were obtained for Weaver on Tuesday.

Street view of Lee County High School

A Google Maps street view photo of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. (Google Maps)

NEBRASKA TEACHER ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO 'SHARE' BOYFRIEND WITH STUDENT IN SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

Weaver turned herself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, and was later released on bond, according to a report from WALB News.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Welcome to Georgia sign

The incident allegedly happened at a high school in Georgia. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Leesburg is located in South Georgia, and is about an hour and a half north of Tallahassee, Florida.

Lee County High School's communications team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue