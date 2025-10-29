UW–Madison dean called Trump racist, claimed education system, math is ‘inherently violent’ to Black students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An associate dean at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has publicly called former President Donald Trump a racist and co-authored an academic paper suggesting that the American education system, and even mathematics, is "inherently violent" toward Black students.

Percival Matthews, associate dean for the Office of the Dean and a professor in the Human Development Area at UW–Madison, shared his views in a series of Facebook posts and academic writings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In a January 2018 Facebook post, Matthews appeared to label Trump a racist, writing, "What’s on my mind? This: When you get a guy in the ultimate seat of power with a history of racist endeavors who makes not-even-veiled racist comments that a decent portion of the people continue defend, you’re left wondering what’s left to do."

UNC PROFESSOR REINSTATED AFTER ‘THREAT ASSESSMENT’ OF ‘POLITICAL VIOLENCE’ CONCERNS, TIES TO FAR-LEFT GUN CLUB

He continued by invoking Malcolm X, saying, "For many, the name Malcolm X evokes the image of an unnecessarily violent man who hated America. But if you actually read the text of his best speeches (I recommend The Ballot or the Bullet as a starter), it’s clear that the frustration was fueled by a bald-faced (look the origin of that term up too) denial of an undeniable and obvious truth."

Matthews, who was appointed "special advisor for access and community" in April, a role that "recognizes the importance of advancing UW–Madison’s institutional efforts to create a welcoming and inclusive community for students and employees from every background" has also made reference to the concept of "violence" in education.

In a paper co-authored with Pooja Sidney, an associate professor at the University of Kentucky, Matthews claimed that systemic inequities in education leave Black students "shut out" of advanced courses, particularly in mathematics.

"This exclusionary narrative continues into the higher grades, with Black children routinely being shut out of advanced mathematics courses despite meeting achievement standards," the paper states. "In stark contrast, more privileged White children are sometimes tracked into advanced courses despite failing to meet those standards."

UNIVERSITY DROPS JOB POSTING AFTER DEI REQUIREMENT EXPOSED, PROFESSOR SAYS ‘I WOULD NOT BE HIRED’ TODAY

The paper goes on to ask, "How can a Black scholar work to improve a system through rigorous empirical research when that system is arguably inherently violent toward Black children, even the ones who excel at all the tests?"

In an older Facebook post from 2020, Matthews referenced the concept of violence in the wake of the death of George Floyd, writing, "A legitimate (adv) use of violence can legitimate (vb) use of violence. There are a number of ways to read that sentence" in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Another 2020 post rhetorically asked, "And people are surprised that Minneapolis is burning?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, John Lucas, assistant vice chancellor for public affairs and institutional communications at UW–Madison, wrote, "UW-Madison supports free expression and doesn’t comment on the personal social media accounts of its students, faculty or staff."

A statement from the University of Kentucky's office of public relations and strategic communications told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "The university wouldn’t have any comment on a faculty member’s scholarly work, which is protected by academic freedom and does not represent any university stance."

Fox News Digital reached out to Matthews and Sidney for comment.