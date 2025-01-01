What we know about victims of New Orleans terrorist attack

Heartbroken family and friends moved to identify the growing number of victims after a terrorist suspect plowed a car into a large crowd in New Orleans on New Year's.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," New Orleans police chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

"It was very intentional behavior," the superintendent of police said. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."

At least 15 people were killed in the Wednesday morning suspected terrorist attack, and dozens others injured, the FBI said.

New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna said in a statement late Wednesday that they will release the names of the dead once autopsies are complete, and they have talked with the next of kin.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS FBI INVESTIGATES ACT OF TERRORISM AFTER BOURBON STREET ATTACK

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Tiger Bech, 27

Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech, 27, was killed in the Bourbon Street attack.

In a heartfelt post, his brother, Jack Bech, remembered the All-Ivy League kick returner who played for Princeton from 2016-18.

"Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment," he wrote in a social media post. "I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us."

He graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana in 2015, the school said in a release.

"The St. Thomas More Catholic High School community mourns the loss of one of our own, Tiger Bech, who passed away early this morning as a result of the New Year attack in New Orleans," they wrote. "Tiger was a 2015 graduate and standout in football, lacrosse, and track and field."

"Please keep the Bech family in your prayers during this time," they said.

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18

Dedeaux was an aspiring nurse when she was hit by the high-speed truck during her New Year's Eve celebration.

Her friend, Zion Parsons, told The Associated Press that she was struck by the truck, saying that he was "lucky to be alive."

"A truck hit the corner and comes barreling through throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air," Parsons, 18, told The Associated Press. "It hit her and flung her like at least 30 feet and I was just lucky to be alive."

WHO IS SHAMSUD DIN JABBAR? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEW ORLEANS NEW YEARS' TERRORIST SUSPECT

Parsons said that the 18-year-old had a job at a hospital and was set to start college.

"She had her mindset — she didn’t have everything figured out, but she had the plan laid down," he said.

Nicole Perez, 28

Nicole Perez was a single mother to her 4-year-old son when she was killed in the New Orleans truck attack, her employer confirmed to The Associated Press.

Perez was recently promoted to manager at Kimmy’s Deli in Metarie, Louisiana and "was really excited about it," deli owner Kimberly Usher said in a phone interview. Usher confirmed Perez’s death through her sister, who also works for her.

OFFICIALS POSTPONE SUGAR BOWL IN THE WAKE OF APPARENT TERROR ATTACK ON BOURBON STREET

"She was a really good mom," said Usher, who started a GoFundMe account to cover Perez’s burial costs and to help with expenses for her son who "will need to transition into a new living situation."

Reggie Hunter, 37

Reggie Hunter, 37, had gotten off work and headed to Bourbon Street on a whim to ring in 2025, his cousin, Shirell Jackson, told Nola.com.

"They decided to go out there because he came in from work and said, 'Hey, the Sugar Bowl is tomorrow. It's New Year's Eve. Let's go to the city,'" Jackson told the outlet. "Just something so simple. 'Hey cuz, wanna ride me to the city?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter died from his injuries, Jackson said. Jackson was one of the dozens injured in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.