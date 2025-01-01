Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans

Who is Shamsud Din Jabbar? What we know about the New Orleans New Years' terrorist suspect

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terror

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Brooke Curto Fox News
Published
FBI says it does not believe suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar acted alone in New Orleans attack Video

FBI says it does not believe suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar acted alone in New Orleans attack

The FBI provides an update on the suspected New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans.

The suspect who allegedly drove into a joyous crowd at a New Year's celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens, has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar by the FBI.

Jabbar—who died at the scene of the attack—was a U.S.-born citizen who lived in Texas, FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Alethea Duncan said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The FBI also revealed that Jabbar was an Army veteran.

"What I can tell you, the person was an Army veteran," Duncan said. "We believe he was [an] honorable discharge. But we're working through this process to figure out all this information."

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS FBI INVESTIGATES ACT OF TERRORISM AFTER BOURBON STREET ATTACK

Police investigate a crime scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana

Police investigate a crime scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. A driver plowed into crowds of New Year’s revelers and began firing a weapon in the early hours of the morning. Kat Ramriez for Fox News Digital (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Criminal Record:

Jabbar was charged with two minor crimes in 2002 and 2005, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In 2002, he was charged with misdemeanor theft in Katy, Texas and in 2005 with driving with an invalid license.

Authorities investigate a home believed to be connected to the suspect in the deadly attack on Bourbon Street

Authorities are investigating a home believed to be connected to the suspect in the deadly attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.   (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Voting Record:

He has an active voting registration in Texas, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital. Texas does not have partisan voting registration.

OFFICIALS POSTPONE SUGAR BOWL IN  THE WAKE OF APPARENT TERROR ATTACK ON BOURBON STREET

He previously resided in North Carolina, where, in 2012, he was registered as a Democrat.

  • Germany Christmas Market
    Image 1 of 2

    Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP) (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)

  • Germany Christmas Market
    Image 2 of 2

    Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Heiko Rebsch/dpa via AP) (Heiko Rebsch/dpa via AP)

The recent terrorist attack in New Orleans comes on the heels of the devastating German Christmas market attack in December.

The incident, which was investigated as a terrorist act. Five people were reportedly killed and more than 200 were injured in the incident, according to reports.

The Magdeburg Police Department said in a translated post that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor. They said their current assumption is that he was a "lone perpetrator."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and the Texas Department of Corrections for comment.

