Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington State issues read flag over potential lightning, dry conditions can lead to fires

Washington officials say Wednesday from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. is the prime time for lightning in the area

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported.

Affected areas include the eastern sides of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with areas near the coast on the Olympic Peninsula from Hoquiam north to Neah Bay. The National Weather Service warns lightning strikes in areas with dry conditions can quickly cause fires.

WASHINGTON POLICE ARREST MAN WITH 31 PRIOR CONVICTIONS FOR RAMMING PATROL CAR WITH STOLEN VEHICLE

A Red Flag has been issued in portions of western Washington due to lightning.

A Red Flag has been issued in portions of western Washington due to lightning.

WASHINGTON MAN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR SHOOTING IN SNOHOMISH

"Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire’s rate of spread and direction of spread," the Weather Service warns. "Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-cause fire."

Thunderstorm activity will "generally pick up in the early afternoon," weather officials said. However, activity is possible in the morning.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES TO RECEIVE $38 MILLION FROM FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION

There are currently no major wildfires burning in western Washington. Three larger wildfires are burning east of the Cascades, including Cow Canyon, Vantage Highway and Williams Lake fires.