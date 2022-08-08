Washington police arrest man with 31 prior convictions for ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, rammed a sergeant's patrol car and led officers on a chase.



Early Saturday morning in Kent an officer noticed a truck loaded with pallets that was previously stolen in Tacoma. The officer recalled that the truck's driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop earlier in the day. The officer tried pulling the suspect over, but due to restrictions on pursuits, the officer was unable to do so.



Kent Police say they followed him into a nearby cul-de-sac, where the driver put the stolen vehicle into reverse and intentionally rammed the front of a sergeant’s patrol car. Despite having enough room to maneuver around, the suspect allegedly over multiple front yards and hit a homeowner's car.



Once the suspect rammed the patrol car, a pursuit was authorized. Kent officers pursued the vehicle a short distance and used their patrol cars to pin the truck in place when he entered another cul-de-sac. In an attempt to escape, the suspect aggressively rammed the driver’s side of the sergeant’s vehicle. Once he made contact, he began revving his engine, driving the truck into the sergeant’s door, trapping the sergeant inside.

After commanding the suspect to exit the vehicle with his hands in the air multiple times, the suspect got out of the truck and tried to run away. However, officers were able to arrest him.

