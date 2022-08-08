Washington man taken into custody for shooting in Snohomish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm on 57th Avenue Southeast, KIRO-TV reported. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that a man in his late 50s had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The 30-year-old suspect barricaded himself on the property, but he eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The suspect and victim knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. Major crimes detectives were called to the scene and will be investigating the shooting.