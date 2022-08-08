Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington man taken into custody for shooting in Snohomish

WA police were responding to a domestic violence dispute

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm on 57th Avenue Southeast, KIRO-TV reported. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that a man in his late 50s had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

SEATTLE HOUSEBOAT FIRE: MASSIVE FLAMES SPARKED ON LAKE UNION, VIDEO SHOWS

Washington police have taken a suspected shooter into custody.

Washington police have taken a suspected shooter into custody.

The 30-year-old suspect barricaded himself on the property, but he eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

WASHINGTON FIRE BURNS STRUCTURES IN SPOKANE

The suspect and victim knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. Major crimes detectives were called to the scene and will be investigating the shooting.