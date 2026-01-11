Washington anti-ICE agitators clash with crowd calling for Iran regime change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demonstrators with competing causes clashed in Washington, D.C. on Sunday as groups protesting unrest in Iran converged with other anti-ICE agitators and activists chanting "Free Palestine," leading to tense scenes as the crowds shouted over one another.

Video from the scene shows several protest groups gathering in the same area, creating a chaotic and at times confrontational scene.

A person filming the demonstrations said the crowd had "quadrupled in a week," as protests have expanded in recent days.

Some demonstrators were seen holding pre-Ayatollah Iranian flags and signs reading "The World is Watching," reflecting opposition to Iran’s current regime amid violent protests overseas.

The gathering comes as unrest has escalated in Iran, where armed protesters have clashed with police in Tehran and other cities, prompting warnings from President Donald Trump about a potential forceful U.S. response.

As the demonstrators moved through the area, they encountered another group chanting "Free Palestine," prompting both sides to raise their voices and attempt to shout over one another. The competing chants continued for several moments, with neither group appearing willing to cede space.

While no physical altercations are visible in the video, the shouting underscored heightened tensions between the causes.

As the camera panned across the scene, it briefly focused on another group of demonstrators, including one person holding a photo of Trump. The person filming can be heard saying, "No Kings," as crowd noise continued in the background.

The demonstrations unfolded as protests continue to spread nationwide following the fatal shooting of Minnesota woman Renée Good, who was killed last week during an encounter with an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Federal officials said Good drove toward agents – a characterization denied by local leaders and family members, who described her as a devoted mother with no history of activism.

Authorities had not released information about arrests or injuries in Washington as of Sunday afternoon.