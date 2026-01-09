Cellphone video released in deadly Minneapolis ICE agent shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cellphone video footage released Friday shows the moments that led to the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal agent amid escalating tensions over the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown in the city.

The video was released two days after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good as she allegedly drove a vehicle toward officers.

The footage taken from an ICE agent’s vantage point shows Good’s Honda Pilot parked in the middle of a residential street, appearing to block traffic.

"That’s fine, dude," Good says to an agent. "I’m not mad."

The agent walks around the vehicle to check the license plate. Seconds later, another agent walks toward the driver’s side of Good’s vehicle and orders Good to get out.

"Get out of the car. Get out of the f------ car," the agent says.

Good then backs up the vehicle before moving it forward toward the agent wearing the body camera. He is heard saying "whoa" before shots ring out.

Good’s vehicle then crashes into a parked car.

The circumstances that led to her death have ignited a firestorm of criticism of the Trump administration and the condemnation of the ICE agents' actions.

Federal officials have said the agents acted in self-defense and labeled the incident an act of domestic terrorism, while Democratic officials have rejected the self-defense assertion.

The agent who opened fire was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, officials said.

He was recovering from Wednesday's incident, officials said this week. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, however, downplayed the agent's injuries.

"The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips," he told reporters Friday. "Give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step."

Authorities have said Good had been following and harassing federal officers earlier that day.

She also worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch," federal sources told Fox News.

Homeland Security sources told Fox News the group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.