Minneapolis police nowhere to be found as agitators seize control of street after ICE shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department was absent from the block where Wednesday’s ICE shooting unfolded, allowing agitators to seize control of the street and erect makeshift barricades that kept others out of the area.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the shooting happened during an ICE enforcement operation in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. DHS said agents were trying to make arrests when Renee Good allegedly used her vehicle as a weapon, which the agency said prompted a federal agent to fire shots in self-defense.

Following the shooting, agitators took control of the street where the shooting took place and used makeshift barricades with chairs, trash cans, wood shipping pallets, bicycles and more.

Fox News Digital went to the area surrounding the makeshift barricades and observed agitators directing traffic. No police officers were observed nearby.

Minneapolis police took down the makeshift barricades early Friday morning.

"F--- ICE" was spray-painted on one of the wooden shipping pallets. Another nearby sign said "ICE are terrorists."

During a news conference after the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was "stalking and impeding agents" and was instructed to get out of her car just before the shooting, but did not comply.

Good was pronounced dead shortly after. On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly disagreed with DHS's assessment of the shooting as self-defense, calling it "bull----."

On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to be ready to support local and state law enforcement to keep protests peaceful.

"Minnesotans have met this moment. Thousands of people have peacefully made their voices heard. Minnesota: Thank you. We saw powerful peace," Walz said in a statement. "We have every reason to believe that peace will hold."

"We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks. Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight," he added.