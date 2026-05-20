Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Mamdani snubs the Jews again

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Mamdani snubs the Jews again

- Bill Maher offers a stark warning for Democrats coddling antisemites

- Muslim jiu-jitsu champ refuses Israeli’s handshake: ‘We do not respect them"

TOP STORY: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is shattering a decades-old tradition by boycotting the Celebrate Israel Parade, sparking intense backlash. Critics condemn the Democratic Socialist for abandoning the city's Jewish community while previously attending parades for nations with questionable human rights records. The move signals a radical shift in City Hall, fueling accusations of deep-seated antisemitism and polarizing New Yorkers.

VIDEO: Masked demonstrators displaying Hamas-linked flags and Hezbollah symbolism during a "Nakba 78" anti-Israel protest march through Manhattan on May 15, 2026. WATCH HERE:

WAKE-UP CALL: Bill Maher delivered a scathing ultimatum to Democrats: Stop pandering to "woke idiots" and radical anti-Israel activists or face electoral ruin. Blasting the party for coddling antisemitism among its youth base, Maher warned that indulging fringe extremists alienates normal voters. He slammed TikTok-brainwashed protesters, demanding leadership reclaim sanity before the party collapses under its own ideological rot.

COLD SHOULDER: Kuwaiti jiu-jitsu champion Jassim Al-Hatem ignited controversy after winning gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam by refusing to shake the hand of Israeli bronze medalist Yoav Manor. Doubling down on the snub, Al-Hatem declared he does not recognize the "Zionist entity" and called for Israel’s Olympic ban. Politics has once again choked the spirit of sportsmanship.

RADICAL CONVERGENCE: A global surge in coordinated anti-Israel protests is being fueled by a powerful alliance of well-funded leftist and Islamist groups. Marking "Nakba 78," hundreds of organizations across 39 countries are targeting Jewish communities with synchronized demonstrations. Critics warn this "red-green" coalition, backed by massive revenue, weaponizes historical grievances to destabilize Western values and threaten Jewish safety worldwide.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Liora Rez, founder of StopAntisemitism, warns that "extremist fanboys" are glamorizing antisemitism — and some politicians keep playing along. Rez names names, including Hasan Piker, Nick Fuentes and several others, and says they're making money on social media by hating on Jews.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "There is a frothing anxiousness for the literal extermination of this one group [Jews] and, Democrats, where are you? - Bill Maher

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