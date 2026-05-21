Manhunt underway after woman allegedly assaulted inside Harvard dorm, suspect spotted at MIT: officials

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Police at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman inside a dorm on Tuesday night.

A woman was trying to enter her dorm room at Harvard University on Tuesday evening when a man allegedly came from behind, covered her mouth and tried to force her into the room, police said. Bystanders who witnessed the incident intervened, causing the suspect to flee the building, according to the police log. Harvard campus police responded to the incident at 5:41 p.m.

Officials said that police tried locating the suspect, but weren't able to do so. The man entered the residence hall by following another person, but wasn't authorized to be there.

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The same man allegedly entered a residence hall at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Tuesday night by following someone else into the building, MIT police said in a statement. Police said the man was "acting suspiciously" after using a side entrance to get into the building at 5:45 p.m.

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Officials said the man left the dorm hall at 5:59 p.m., citing security camera video. MIT police said he matched the description of the person who allegedly assaulted a Harvard student.

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Police described the suspect as a White male, 5'9" with a thin build, and wearing a white T-shirt with dark-colored shorts.

Harvard Lowell House Faculty Deans David Laibson and Nina Zipser sent an email to residents in the dorm, saying that a police officer is "now patrolling the area" and said residents can join them "to be together as we come to terms with what has happened," according to the Harvard Crimson.

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Harvard officials reminded students to watch for people trying to follow them into restricted campus buildings after the incident.

People with information about the incidents are encouraged to contact MIT police at 617-258-TIPS.