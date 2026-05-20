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College basketball captain killed in alleged hit-and-run by 18-year-old charged with DWI

Jakob D. Krise, 18, was arrested hours later and charged with leaving the scene and zero tolerance DWI

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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A 20-year-old college student who was a star on the basketball team was killed in a hit-and-run, police said.

Emily Mae Smith, 20, of Greenville, New York, died early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit her near Pierrepont Avenue in Potsdam, according to a release from the Potsdam Police Department.

Smith was a transfer student and business administration major at State University of New York (SUNY).

"In her first year here at SUNY Potsdam, Emily was already excelling academically, being named to the Dean's List, and had built a tight knit circle of friends and mentors," SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith said in a statement.

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Emily Smith in a tank top and long pants

Early Saturday morning, Emily Smith, a sophomore SUNY Potsdam women's basketball team member, was struck and killed by a vehicle near campus. Smith was a transfer student and business administration major from Greenville, New York. (Emily Smith/Instagram)

Police said the rising basketball star was walking when she was struck by a older-model black Cadillac Escalade. Police responded to the area around 3:37 a.m. Saturday.

Smith was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle fled immediately after the crash. At approximately 7:25 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle traveling on U.S. Route 11 east of the village of Potsdam and took the driver, identified as Jakob D. Krise, 18, of Brasher Falls, New York, into custody without incident, according to the release.

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Emily Smith wearing white pans and a blue top

Emily Smith was struck by a older-model black Cadillac Escalade on Pierrepont Avenue at about 3:37 a.m, and the vehicle left the scene immediately, police said. (A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc)

Krise has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, zero tolerance driving while intoxicated and driving across hazard markings, police said.

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He was arraigned in Town of Pierrepont Court and released under probation supervision. Authorities said he is scheduled to appear in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday as the investigation remains active.

Emily Smith at restaurant

SUNY Potsdam said the Jerry Welsh Gymnasium will serve as a memorial space for members of the campus community to remember and honor Emily Smith. (Emily Smith/Instagram)

Potsdam's head coach, Brittany Cohen, described Smith as "an extraordinary young woman."

"I am heartbroken by the loss of our captain, Emily," Cohen said. "She was an extraordinary young woman, beloved by her teammates, coaches and everyone she met. Her presence will be greatly missed."

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Athletic Director Mark Misiak added: "We are heartbroken and devastated by the news of Emily’s passing. To lose such a bright soul at such a young age is a tragedy."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

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Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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