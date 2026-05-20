String of burglaries rocking LA residential area committed by South American gangs, DA says

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Seven people are facing felony charges in connection with a string of organized residential burglaries targeting homes across Los Angeles County, including at least 20 break-ins tied to crews operating throughout the San Fernando Valley, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the suspects are accused of carrying out "brazen, calculated and predatory" crimes that left victims feeling unsafe inside their own homes.

"These organized burglary crews target hardworking families in the very place they should feel safest, their homes," Hochman said during a news conference. "If you come into our communities to terrorize neighborhoods and prey on innocent people, law enforcement will track you down and you will be held accountable."

Authorities said the cases highlight a growing problem involving sophisticated burglary crews, including organized South American theft groups, operating across Southern California using advanced tactics to avoid detection and target affluent neighborhoods.

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Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned residents that many crews conduct extensive surveillance before burglaries, often monitoring victims’ social media posts for expensive purchases or vacation photos that indicate homes may be empty.

"Please, whatever you do, don’t tell the world you’re in Paris when you live in LA," Luna said.

Investigators said some crews disguise themselves as delivery drivers using fake DoorDash, Uber Eats or Amazon bags to approach homes without raising suspicion. Others use hidden cameras disguised as landscaping decorations and Wi-Fi jamming devices designed to disable home security systems and cloud-connected surveillance cameras.

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One of the largest cases involves Byron Gonzálo Sáez Sotomayor, also known as Kevin Diaz, who prosecutors say is charged with 15 counts of first-degree residential burglary, three counts of attempted first-degree residential burglary and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

Authorities allege Sáez Sotomayor burglarized or attempted to burglarize 18 homes throughout the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles between January 2025 and May 2026, including homes in Reseda, Van Nuys, Encino, Granada Hills, Sun Valley, Beverlywood and Westwood. Prosecutors said he allegedly stole jewelry, handbags, money and a firearm.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said Sáez Sotomayor was arrested May 4 after allegedly breaking into a home in the Beverlywood area while a resident was inside the house.

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According to McDonnell, the homeowner saw the suspect on surveillance cameras after hearing a loud crash at the rear of the property and locked himself inside a bathroom before calling 911.

Three other suspects — Christopher Sanchez, Owen Rivera-Chacon and Edisson Fabian Boyaca — were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary stemming from an alleged May 1 burglary in Santa Clarita.

Authorities said investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspected crew into Los Angeles County before coordinating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on a takedown operation along a freeway.

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Deputies arrested Sanchez after stopping a vehicle on the freeway, while Rivera-Chacon allegedly fled on foot before being found in a nearby dry streambed. Boyaca was later arrested driving another vehicle roughly one mile away, authorities said.

Investigators recovered jewelry, cash, a luxury handbag, gloves, burglary tools and a Wi-Fi jammer from the suspects’ vehicles, according to law enforcement officials.

Rivera-Chacon also faces allegations tied to a prior strike conviction for residential burglary and could face up to 17 years in prison if convicted. Sanchez and Boyaca each face up to six years behind bars.

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The final case announced Tuesday involves Wilmar Santiago Castelblanco-Robles, Alan Rolando Rodriguez-Pulido and Cristian Rios-Cuadros, who are each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary tied to an alleged April 26 break-in at a home in Burbank.

Authorities said neighbors saw suspects breaking into the home and called police. Investigators allege Rios-Cuadros and Castelblanco-Robles fled on foot before officers used a police helicopter equipped with a heat-detection device to locate them hiding nearby.

Rodriguez-Pulido was later arrested while allegedly driving the suspected getaway vehicle, where officers recovered wallets, high-end handbags, watches and jewelry believed to have been stolen from other victims.

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Luna said residential burglaries reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have dropped more than 30% since 2022, though he acknowledged crime statistics provide little comfort to victims whose homes were invaded.

"A victim that has had their sanctuary broken into — I don't care what statistics say," Luna said. "They broke into my house and I don't feel safe sleeping there. That's why we're all up here. That's why we will continue to work our butts off to make sure that we catch these individuals."