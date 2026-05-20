Feds say Arizona suspect vandalized ICE facility and attempted to ignite lobby area

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An Arizona man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he vandalized and attempted to set fire to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility by using a propane tank and torch to ignite materials inside the building.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Gerardo Mendoza-Acoltzi of Avondale was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of malicious damage to federal property and willful depredation against property of the United States.

Court documents claim Mendoza-Acoltzi broke a window at the ICE property before attempting to ignite the building just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2026.

Federal authorities said surveillance video showed Mendoza-Acoltzi arriving at the facility shortly before midnight and unloading a propane tank near the front entrance. Prosecutors said he later returned, smashed a lobby window with the propane tank and used a torch connected to the tank to ignite window shades inside the building.

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Investigators also alleged Mendoza-Acoltzi arranged rocks outside the facility to spell an anti-ICE message before leaving the area.

Federal prosecutors said Mendoza-Acoltzi was arrested May 7 and made his initial appearance in federal court shortly afterward.

Fox News previously reported that the FBI was investigating "significant criminal damage" at the federal ICE warehouse facility after vandals targeted the property with anti-law enforcement graffiti and damaged windows.

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If convicted, Mendoza-Acoltzi could face years in federal prison. Attempted arson of federal property carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years behind bars, while depredation against U.S. property also carries additional penalties.

Federal officials have increasingly warned about threats and attacks targeting immigration enforcement facilities and personnel amid heightened tensions surrounding border security and deportation operations.

The Arizona case comes amid heightened concerns over threats targeting immigration enforcement and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilities nationwide.

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Days before the Arizona incident, state and federal authorities launched an investigation into an attempted arson attack at a DHS office building in Meridian, Idaho.

The suspect allegedly stole an ambulance from a bay at St. Luke’s West hospital, drove it through a parking lot and retrieved gas cans that had been staged in nearby vegetation, according to Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect then drove the ambulance into the North Portico building, which houses DHS offices, Basterrechea said at the time.

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Investigators believe the suspect poured an accelerant inside and around the outside of the ambulance but was unable to ignite it before being interrupted by responding officers.

"There has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location," Basterrechea said. "Comments on social media, such as ‘property damage isn't violence,’ is absolutely false. This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk."

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The charges against Mendoza-Acoltzi are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.