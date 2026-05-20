Florida man arrested after suspected human remains found buried at property where his father lived

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A Florida man was arrested Monday after investigators uncovered suspected human remains buried at a Marion County property while investigating the disappearance of his father, according to authorities and an arrest affidavit viewed by Fox News Digital.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies began investigating the disappearance of 43-year-old Andres Bahamon-Prada on May 16, after a family member reported he had not been seen since May 7.

Authorities said Bahamon-Prada lived with his 25-year-old son, Andres Bahamon, at a home in Dunnellon.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting foul play may have been involved in Bahamon-Prada's disappearance, prompting authorities to investigate the case as a homicide.

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According to the affidavit viewed by Fox News Digital, Bahamon initially told deputies he last saw his father on the evening of May 7, after Bahamon-Prada returned home and claimed someone unknown was coming to pick him up.

Detectives also noted Bahamon-Prada's silver 2007 Infiniti M35 disappeared from the property several days later and remains missing.

The victim's mother later told investigators she believed Bahamon killed his father after she encountered him near a local store, according to the affidavit. She told deputies the suspect said he believed the victim was dead and "in hell where he deserves to be" because he was "an evil person" and a "junkie."

When deputies responded to the Dunnellon property on May 18, investigators reported finding shattered glass doors with what appeared to be a bullet hole, a shell casing near the porch, suspected bloodstains and freshly disturbed dirt in the backyard, according to the affidavit.

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Authorities also learned Bahamon allegedly sent his mother, who lives in Germany, a photograph depicting a man appearing deceased near wooden steps at the property, investigators said. According to the affidavit viewed by Fox News Digital, the image appeared to show a man matching Bahamon-Prada’s description lying motionless beside the steps with a large red stain visible near his head and shirt.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the property and discovered what they described as a large rolled carpet buried beneath freshly disturbed dirt.

"Upon investigating and digging into that area of dirt, detectives encountered the odor of decomposition," the affidavit states.

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Authorities said detectives ultimately uncovered suspected human remains inside the carpet, though investigators are still working to positively identify the remains.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified Bahamon as a person of interest in the case. He was arrested Monday and charged with tampering with evidence in the missing-person investigation.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that they believe Bahamon concealed or removed the victim's body in an attempt to impair the homicide investigation.

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Authorities are continuing to search for Bahamon-Prada’s missing silver 2007 Infiniti M35, which detectives believe may contain evidence connected to the case.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the investigation is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.