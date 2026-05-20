Video shows police take down cop killer with armored vehicle after gunman turned neighborhood into war zone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released bodycam and drone video captures the dramatic final moments of the deadly California standoff that ended when deputies used an armored BearCat vehicle to run over an armed suspect who police said killed Tulare County Deputy Randy Hoppert.

The nearly seven-minute video, released Tuesday by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, combines body-worn camera footage, thermal drone video and slow-motion replay documenting the intense firefight that unfolded after authorities say 59-year-old David Morales ambushed deputies serving an eviction notice in Porterville on April 9.

Video captures deputies scrambling for cover behind patrol cars as gunfire erupts through the neighborhood while SWAT teams rush armored vehicles into position around the home.

FLORIDA DEPUTY WITH 25 YEARS ON FORCE KILLED SERVING EVICTION NOTICE; SUSPECT, LOCKSMITH ALSO SHOT: SHERIFF

The video shows the massive tactical response that followed as Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT operators arrived with armored vehicles, including a BearCat and a Rook, to help evacuate nearby residents and contain Morales.

Authorities said Morales continued firing from inside the home for hours while tactical teams attempted to negotiate his surrender.

At around 5:30 p.m., investigators said Morales opened fire on the armored Rook vehicle, with rounds penetrating armor plating and damaging ballistic glass.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER US MARSHAL DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED IN HOUSTON

The video then shows Morales climbing out of a window and fleeing into thick brush in the backyard while armed with a rifle and wearing camouflage and a mask.

Drone footage and bodycam video captured Morales lying beneath a tree while aiming a rifle at the driver of the BearCat, according to investigators.

Authorities said deputies determined Morales continued posing an imminent threat and used the BearCat as a means of deadly force.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS CHAOTIC MOMENTS LEADING UP TO FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

The footage shows the BearCat accelerating toward Morales as gunfire erupts. Investigators said Morales fired multiple rounds that struck the driver’s side window and underside of the armored vehicle during the encounter.

Deputies backed away and then re-engaged Morales a second time, according to the video.

Authorities said Morales continued manipulating his rifle and reached for a handgun in his waistband after the second impact.

VIDEO SHOWS POLICE OFFICER AMBUSHED IN PATROL CAR IN EXPLOSION OF GUNFIRE, SUSPECT FOUND DEAD AFTER SHOOTOUT

Deputies then used the BearCat to run over Morales a third and final time.

"The suspect was lying prone on the ground, in camouflage clothing, continuing to pose a threat," Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said after the incident. "The situation was resolved, and the suspect is now dead. He was not shot. One of the BearCats ran over him and killed him."

GOT A TIP?

The sheriff later defended the tactics used to stop Morales in blunt terms.

"Don’t shoot at cops. You shoot at cops, we’re gonna run you over," Boudreaux said. "He got run over. He got what he deserved."

FOLLOW US ON X

Authorities said the confrontation began earlier that morning when deputies arrived at Morales’ home to serve a final eviction notice after he allegedly failed to pay rent for 35 days. Investigators said Morales appeared to have "laid in wait" before opening fire on deputies with a high-powered rifle.

Hoppert, a former Navy corpsman who joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, was struck during the ambush and rushed to Sierra View District Hospital, where he later died.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Authorities considered airlifting Hoppert to Fresno for treatment, but his condition was too unstable.

"This situation went from a civil order of removal to where our officer was shot and killed. This is senseless," Boudreaux said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Boudreaux also described the emotional aftermath of the shooting, saying he met with Hoppert’s family at the hospital following the deputy’s death.

"I sat down at the hospital and met with the wife and his mom, and I can tell you there is no consoling that family at this point," Boudreaux said. "Attacks on law enforcement of this nature must stop."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On May 12, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Incident Review Board determined the use of force was within department policy. The case will also be reviewed by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.