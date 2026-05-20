Top Dems go silent as $4M in attack ads hammer their candidate's obscene history and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. $4M in attack ads hammer Dem candidate's obscene history

2. Trump raises stakes with warning if Iran walks away from deal

3. Vannesa Trump's stunning medical news rocks the family

MAJOR HEADLINES

RECIPE FOR DISASTER — Former federal lawyer faces 20 years after allegedly emailing sealed Jack Smith documents. Continue reading …

COMMUNIST CLAMPDOWN — Cuban ex-President Raul Castro indicted on charges including murder, conspiracy to kill US nationals. Continue reading …

LETHAL JUSTICE — Condemned inmate uttered four haunting words moments before he was put to death. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Woman from viral daycare video now faces $4.6M fraud charges in Minnesota. Continue reading …

TOXIC MYSTERY — 3 dead, 18 first responders quarantined after mystery substance found in home. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

DIGITAL GRAVEYARD — Top off-the-wall Reddit posts haunting Graham Platner’s Maine Senate bid. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC GAMBIT — Former White House envoy has warning for Trump on how not to get played by Iran. Continue reading …

LIPS SEALED — Ilhan Omar silent when confronted on alleged ties to massive Minnesota fraud scandal. Continue reading …

NO CLOCKOUTS — Senate plots permanent end to government shutdowns with bipartisan push. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

CURTAIN CALL — Colbert's final year marked by attacks on Trump, liberal talking points and celebs kissing his ring. Continue reading …

BACK IN UNIFORM — Fox News' Johnny 'Joey' Jones reenlists in United States Marine Corps. Continue reading …

BOTTOM LINE — Jeff Bezos confronted on Washington Post layoffs, argues paper must be profitable regardless of his wealth. Continue reading …

BROKEN PLEDGE — Karen Bass grilled over broken homelessness promise, blames bureaucracy for slowed progress. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: US must create a demilitarized zone along the Hormuz Strait. Continue reading …

DOUGLASS MACKINNON — Terrifying fact of Iran war is America is no longer safe from a new threat. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

CURTAIN FALLS — 4-time MVP tells reporters he's walking away after 22nd pro season. Continue reading …

MOUTH OF THE SOUTH — White House mocks Natalie Maines after vulgar Trump rant sparks outrage. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Knicks knowledge and sitcom similarities. Take the quiz here …

GRADE-A SURPRISE — Award-winning chef says popular retailer has elite beef at bargain prices. Continue reading …

FOOD IN FOCUS — Celebrity entrepreneurs introduce authentic and affordable Italian cuisine brand. See video ...

WATCH

NICK SHIRLEY — For Ilhan Omar to say she didn't know about fraud is biggest lie in American history. See video …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY — Communist Party in Cuba is a smoked turkey. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we examine whether Trump’s endorsements are reshaping GOP primaries and what it means for Republican momentum heading into November. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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