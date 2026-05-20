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South Carolina

Murdaugh ‘egg juror’ fights to crack open jury tampering investigation with records in court clerk scandal

Prosecutors admitted they lacked enough evidence to criminally charge former clerk Becky Hill with jury tampering

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Former prosecutor explains how the court clerk’s conduct led to Murdaugh overturning Video

Former prosecutor explains how the court clerk’s conduct led to Murdaugh overturning

Former felony prosecutor and trial attorney Andrea Lewis explains why the South Carolina Supreme Court tossed Alex Murdaugh’s conviction on ‘Fox Report.’

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The woman dubbed the "Egg Juror" during Alex Murdaugh’s sensational double-murder trial is now demanding that South Carolina officials hand over sealed records tied to explosive allegations that a court official tampered with the jury.

Myra Crosby, the juror booted from the high-profile 2023 murder trial before deliberations, filed a motion dated May 18 asking the South Carolina Supreme Court to lift protective orders shielding investigative files involving former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill.

"The public interest and the ends of justice are best served by transparency," the filing says.

Myra Crosby speaking in a courtroom during a legal proceeding

Myra Crosby earned the nickname "egg juror" after asking a judge if she could retrieve her dozen eggs and purse before being dismissed from a case, prompting laughter in the courtroom. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier/AP)

The filing argues there is no longer any reason to keep the records secret because prosecutors have admitted the jury-tampering probe is concluded.

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According to the motion, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard acknowledged during a plea hearing for Hill that investigators lacked enough evidence to charge her criminally with jury tampering.

"I don’t know that I have enough based on what we have to even get an indictment," Hubbard said in a transcript, attached to the filing. "We cannot get a conviction because we cannot prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt."

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Myra Crosby exiting Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro South Carolina

Myra Crosby, known as the Egg Juror, exits the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on March 2, 2023, after being dismissed for misconduct from the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial by Judge Clifton Newman. (Larry Paci/Fox News Digital)

Murdaugh’s defense, including Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, later claimed Crosby’s dismissal was part of a broader effort by Hill to steer jurors toward a guilty verdict.

Crosby became known nationally as the "Egg Juror" after testimony revealed she allegedly discussed the case outside court and made comments involving the cost of eggs. She was ultimately removed from the panel.

Fox News Digital reached out to Murdaugh's attorneys and the South Carolina attorney general's office.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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