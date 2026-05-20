Murdaugh ‘egg juror’ fights to crack open jury tampering investigation with records in court clerk scandal

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The woman dubbed the "Egg Juror" during Alex Murdaugh’s sensational double-murder trial is now demanding that South Carolina officials hand over sealed records tied to explosive allegations that a court official tampered with the jury.

Myra Crosby, the juror booted from the high-profile 2023 murder trial before deliberations, filed a motion dated May 18 asking the South Carolina Supreme Court to lift protective orders shielding investigative files involving former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill.

"The public interest and the ends of justice are best served by transparency," the filing says.

The filing argues there is no longer any reason to keep the records secret because prosecutors have admitted the jury-tampering probe is concluded.

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According to the motion, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard acknowledged during a plea hearing for Hill that investigators lacked enough evidence to charge her criminally with jury tampering.

"I don’t know that I have enough based on what we have to even get an indictment," Hubbard said in a transcript, attached to the filing. "We cannot get a conviction because we cannot prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt."

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Murdaugh’s defense, including Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, later claimed Crosby’s dismissal was part of a broader effort by Hill to steer jurors toward a guilty verdict.

Crosby became known nationally as the "Egg Juror" after testimony revealed she allegedly discussed the case outside court and made comments involving the cost of eggs. She was ultimately removed from the panel.

Fox News Digital reached out to Murdaugh's attorneys and the South Carolina attorney general's office.