Rowdy teen takeover hits popular beach hot spot with wave of arrests, assaults, emergency curfew: video

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New Jersey officials made a half-dozen arrests after a swarm of youngsters descended on a quaint shore town in the latest viral teen takeover plaguing local communities across the country.

The incident unfolded Tuesday night, when Long Branch police were called to Pier Village – a sprawling oceanfront community clad with rental units and hotels – regarding reports of a massive group of teenagers inciting brawls, jumping on cars and contributing to "disorder" across the boardwalk, according to NJ.com.

Bystander footage shows a line of police officers carrying riot shields and corralling the teens in the street, as various other large groups can be seen weaving between cars as they are escorted out of the area.

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Five people – a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old woman, and three teenagers under 18 – were reportedly arrested on disorderly conduct charges. A sixth teenager was also taken into custody for allegedly eluding police.

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Additional arrests are expected due to reports of two separate aggravated assaults – one on the first block of Centennial Drive and a second at the local train station – stemming from the incident, NJ.com reported. Police are also investigating a suspected vehicle theft in the area.

"The City of Long Branch takes these events seriously and will not tolerate conduct that endangers residents, visitors, business owners, or our public safety personnel," Public Safety Director Charles Shirley Jr. said in a statement, according to the outlet.

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"Pop-up gatherings of this nature have repeatedly disrupted Jersey Shore communities, and Long Branch is prepared to act decisively whenever public safety is threatened," he added.

The incident forced city officials to implement an emergency 8 p.m. curfew, with law enforcement officers clearing the streets by 9:15 p.m., according to NJ.com.

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Authorities reportedly said 69 officers with the Long Branch Police Department were deployed to the scene, along with 70 additional officers from more than a dozen neighboring agencies.

"It’s heartbreaking and it’s frustrating," nearby resident Jason DeSantis told NJ.com. "You just heard the sirens, 5:30, 6 o’clock, just continually more and more and more people coming in."

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DeSantis reportedly added that the local Starbucks looked as though "a bomb went off" and the town’s beaches were "disgusting" after the youngsters dispersed.

"It was all over social media — senior skip day in Long Branch," DeSantis said. "They knew about this, you knew it was coming. I just wish the mayor would have been on top of it."

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The chaos comes as communities up and down the Jersey Shore are bracing for Memorial Day weekend, with officials in nearby Seaside Heights calling in federal authorities to prepare for the onslaught of crowds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Long Branch Police Department for comment.