Detroit-bound plane diverted to Canada after passenger from Ebola-hit region boarded ‘in error’, officials say

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An Air France flight headed for Detroit was rerouted to Canada mid-journey after authorities realized a passenger linked to an Ebola outbreak zone in Africa had boarded the plane "in error," officials said Wednesday.

The flight landed in Montreal on Wednesday after taking off from France with a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane," the spokesperson said.

CBP "took decisive action" to prohibit the plane from landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, according to the statement.

EBOLA OUTBREAK REPORTED IN AFRICAN COUNTRY — HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The passenger was removed from the flight upon landing in Montreal, FOX2 Detroit reported, adding that the individual had not been confirmed to be infected with Ebola as of Wednesday evening.

Fox News Digital reached out to Air France for comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Monday, the United States implemented enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions and public health measures due to the widening Ebola outbreak in East and Central Africa. The travel restrictions affect those who have been in Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in recent weeks.

WHO DECLARES EBOLA OUTBREAK IN CENTRAL AFRICA A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY AFTER 80 SUSPECTED DEATHS

The outbreak involves a rare type of Ebola known as the Bundibugyo virus. Officials said it spread undetected for weeks following the first known death.

So far, there are 139 suspected deaths and almost 600 suspected cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that 51 cases have been confirmed in Congo’s northern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, and two cases in Uganda.

Dr. Vasee Moorthy, a special advisor at WHO, said a vaccine to address Bundibugyo would not be available for at least six to nine months.

The WHO has also said "patient zero" has not been found, as health officials work to identify the source of the virus.

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The Ebola virus is highly contagious and spreads in the human population through contact with bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and at times internal and external bleeding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.