Texas man arrested after allegedly driving Tesla Cybertruck into lake to test 'Wade Mode': police

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A Texas man was arrested after police say he intentionally drove his Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s "Wade Mode" feature, only for the truck to become disabled and start taking on water.

Officers responded Monday to Katie’s Woods Park Boat Ramp after reports of a Cybertruck partially submerged near the shoreline, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

The driver allegedly told officers he purposely drove the vehicle into the lake to use the Cybertruck’s "Wade Mode," a feature Tesla says temporarily raises the truck’s ride height and pressurizes the battery system to help navigate shallow water and rough terrain.

Authorities said the experiment quickly went wrong when the Cybertruck became disabled in the water.

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The driver and passengers safely escaped the vehicle before the Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team helped remove the truck from the lake, according to police. Police said no injuries were reported.

Photos shared by authorities showed the stainless steel pickup partially submerged at the boat ramp as emergency crews worked to recover it from the water.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was arrested at the scene on charges, including operation of a vehicle in a closed section of a park or lake, along with multiple water safety equipment violations, police said.

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A representative for the Grapevine Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law," the Grapevine Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Grapevine Lake is a popular recreation area in the Dallas-Fort Worth region known for boating and fishing.

Tesla has heavily marketed the Cybertruck’s rugged off-road capabilities since the vehicle launched in late 2023.

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The incident comes as some Cybertruck owners have posted videos online testing the electric pickup’s durability and off-road performance in mud, sand and water crossings.

Tesla says "Wade Mode" is designed for shallow water crossings, but advises drivers to avoid water conditions that exceed the vehicle’s capabilities.