Virginia man accused in slaying of non-profit CEO previously dated his widow

The man charged with gunning down the CEO of a Washington, D.C.- based nonprofit previously dated his widow and was trying to "reconnect" with her, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, allegedly fired 10 shots at Gret Glyer shortly before 2:58 a.m. on June 24.

Glyer, 32, had been asleep in his bed next to his wife, Heather Glyer. The couple’s two young children, both under 2 years old, were also in the Bolton Village Court house in Fairfax, Virginia , according to police.

"[Defendant] walked into the unlocked back door of the victim’s home and shot him 10 times in his bed," according to a bail detention letter, citing information provided by detectives.

"Def had been regularly reaching out to the victim’s wife, his ex-girlfriend, whom he wanted to reconnect with," the letter states. "There are still major concerns for her safety and those close to her."

After the shooting, Heather Glyer called 911 and told them she "heard a loud noise" and believed that her husband had been wounded, officials said.

Captain Jeff Hunt, of the Fairfax County Police Department, told reporters that a tipster identified Danehower as a possibly suspect.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Tuesday at Dulles International Airport, where he had worked for FedEx.

At the bail hearing Wednesday morning in Fairfax County General District Court, Danehower allegedly asked, "Can I order a pizza?"

"He was not taking the situation seriously in the slightest," a person scrawled in black ink on the paperwork.

"The victim was shot 4 times in the head and twice in the neck, in total 10 times," the document states. "Given the brutal manner of the alleged murder and the behavior of the defendant towards the victim’s wife, no pre-trial conditions could ensure the safety of the public."

Danehower was ordered held without bail.

Glyer founded DonorSee in 2016, a charity that connects donors directly with those in need. He and his wife were also very active in their local church. Heather Glyer issued a statement Wednesday.

"Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father," she wrote. "He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on."

A GoFundMe account set up for his family has raised over $138,000 as of Thursday.

Glyer graduated from Trinity Christian School in 2008 and moved to Malawi in 2013 to teach at African Bible College, according to his obituary.

He founded a non-profit there dedicated to building houses for widows and orphans and launched a primary school for girls. Upon his return, he began dating Heather Glyer and the two married in 2018.

His non-profit, DonorSee, has raised nearly $5 million to date, according to the obituary.

The charity’s interim CEO, Owen O’Doherty, said staffers were "shocked, incredibly devastated and saddened."

A service will be held for Glyer on July 1 at The Falls Church Anglican.

"I know that God is with me and has a plan for my life and for the lives of our children," Heather Glyer wrote in the statement.

An attorney for Danehower couldn’t immediately be identified. He has been appointed a public defender.