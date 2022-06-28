Virginia police investigate mysterious at-home, overnight murder of DC non-profit founder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia police announced Monday that they are investigating the mysterious overnight shooting death of the founder of a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit.

Following the June 24 murder of 32-year-old Gret Glyer, the City of Fairfax, Virginia, Police Department stressed that there is no reason to believe there is a broader threat to the community.

Police responded at 2:58 a.m. Friday to the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The responding officers entered the residence and found a male who had been shot with a firearm, according to the department press release published Monday.

The victim, later identified as Glyer, who resided at the residence, had succumbed to his injuries, the City of Fairfax Police Department said and announced that they were investigating the death as a homicide.

Glyer, founder of the non-profit DonorSee, moved into the Fairfax neighborhood about six months ago with his wife and two young children, neighbors told FOX 5 DC. His wife, Heather, dialed 911, and police radio audio captured the dispatcher relaying that the woman reported hearing a loud noise and said she believed an intruder had possibly shot her husband.

The next-door neighbor reported hearing three gunshots. Glyer's two young children were at home at the time of the shooting but were not harmed, police told FOX 5.

Police also told the outlet that the home's rear door was open but did not disclose whether there were signs of forced entry or if weapons had been found.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a wider threat to the community," the police department said Monday. "The City of Fairfax Police Department is fully committed to investigating this case thoroughly, and we look forward to speaking to anyone who has any knowledge or information about this case. We want to encourage the public to call the police department if you see or hear anything suspicious [to call] 703-385-7924. We value our relationship with the community, and we look forward to speaking with anyone who has any information about this or any other matter."

"No one has been taken into custody or arrested at this time," City of Fairfax Police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said in an email to Fox News Digital Tuesday. "The autopsy was completed on Saturday and it was confirmed a homicide. At this time, our detectives are working hard and are committed to solving this case. We have no further information to release at this time but will update media as it is received."

"We will provide future updates in this case as information becomes available," the department added. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to investigate this crime."

According to its website, DonorSee was founded by Glyer following a life-changing trip to Malawi, Africa, in 2013, during which time he raised money to build a girls' school.

The non-profit is a global fundraising community, and through its Humanity Fund, it seeks to end extreme poverty. The website now encourages donations to the fund in Glyer's memory.

"Gret is a shining light that brought hope and joy to every life he touched," DonorSee said in a statement Friday. "Our thoughts, love, and prayers are with Gret's beloved wife Heather and their family."

The non-profit also orchestrated a fundraiser for Glyer's wife and children.

The cause received at least $47,225 in donations as of Tuesday morning.

"We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer," the non-profit said in another tweet Saturday. "For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret's wife Heather and their two young children. The link is in our bio."