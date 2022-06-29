Virginia FedEx worker busted for baffling murder of non-profit founder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A FedEx worker has been arrested for the murder of a non-profit founder who was fatally shot early Friday morning while asleep next to his wife, Virginia police announced Wednesday at a news conference.

Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, allegedly shot Gret Glyer, 32, while he was in bed with his wife, Heather Glyer, at 2:58 a.m. on June 24 in their Bolton Village Court home in Fairfax, Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Glyer's wife mourned his tragic slaying in a statement. "Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father," she said. "He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on."

Danehower, who is an acquaintance of the family, was arrested Tuesday night by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority at Dulles International Airport, where he works for FedEx, Captain Jeff Hunt told reporters. A tip led authorities to Danehower.

"Someone came forward and told us that we should look at Mr. Danehower as a possible suspect," Hunt said.

Hunt said that Danehower, of Arlington, Virginia, appears to have "acted alone in the murder of Mr. Glyer." Police did not reveal a possible motive.

Heather Glyer called 911 stating she had "heard a loud noise and believes her husband has been shot," according to authorities.

Police responded to the home and found Glyer dead.

"Multiple rounds were fired at Mr. Glyer while he was asleep in bed," Hunt said. "The investigation also revealed that Mr. Glyer's wife was asleep at the time of the shooting and was lying in bed next to him."

The couple’s two young children, both under 2 years old, were at home at the time, according to police. A rear door to the house was open.

Glyer launched the Washington, D.C.-- based nonprofit DonorSee in 2016, which connects donors directly with those in need. He was also very active in his local church.

Glyer was born in Fairfax, Virginia, and graduated from Trinity Christian School in 2008, according to his obituary.

In 2013, he moved to Malawi to teach at African Bible College, where he founded a non-profit dedicated to building houses for widows and orphans, and founded a primary school for girls.

He and his wife, a childhood friend and college classmate, began dating when he returned from Africa and the pair tied the knot in 2018.

Through DonorSee, Glyer has raised nearly $5 million for the impoverished, according to the obituary. He also authored the book "If the Poor Were Next Door" about ending poverty.

A service will be held for Glyer on July 1 at The Falls Church Anglican. A GoFundMe account set up for his family has raised over $120,000 as of Wednesday morning.

"I know that God is with me and has a plan for my life and for the lives of our children," Heather Glyer wrote in the statement issued Wednesday.

An attorney for Danehower couldn't immediately be identified.