Virginia high school reports illness outbreak, 1,000 students call out sick

Some 1,000 students and a few staff members at a Virginia high school last week had to call out sick with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains.

Stafford High School Principal Allen Hicks sent out a letter to parents on Friday, alerting them of an "illness outbreak."

"We are currently investigating the symptoms and are working with the health department to identify the root cause of the illness," Hicks said in the letter.

He said the school did not anticipate closing the building and that learning will continue. Students will be given "ample time" to make up missed work when they return to school, Hicks said.

The high school’s custodial staff were scheduled to conduct an "extensive and thorough" wipe-down of the entire building, Hick said, adding that high touch-point area cleaning and electrostatic cleaning were to continue through Friday and Saturday.

The Rappahannock Area Health District is investigating the outbreak, DC’s FOX 5 reported. Stafford County Public Schools, meanwhile, canceled athletics and extracurricular activities through the weekend, according to the station.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the district for additional comment.