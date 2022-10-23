Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Virginia high school reports illness outbreak, 1,000 students call out sick

School's principal said custodial staff would sanitize building over weekend

Bradford Betz
A mystery respiratory illness has rocked one high school in the Washington, D.C., area this week as reported by FOX5 DC.

Some 1,000 students and a few staff members at a Virginia high school last week had to call out sick with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains.

Stafford High School Principal Allen Hicks sent out a letter to parents on Friday, alerting them of an "illness outbreak."

A view of Stafford High School in Virginia.

"We are currently investigating the symptoms and are working with the health department to identify the root cause of the illness," Hicks said in the letter.

He said the school did not anticipate closing the building and that learning will continue. Students will be given "ample time" to make up missed work when they return to school, Hicks said.

UGANDA CLAIMS EBOLA OUTBREAK SHOULD BE OVER BY END OF YEAR

The high school’s custodial staff were scheduled to conduct an "extensive and thorough" wipe-down of the entire building, Hick said, adding that high touch-point area cleaning and electrostatic cleaning were to continue through Friday and Saturday.

The Rappahannock Area Health District is investigating the outbreak, DC’s FOX 5 reported. Stafford County Public Schools, meanwhile, canceled athletics and extracurricular activities through the weekend, according to the station.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the district for additional comment.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 