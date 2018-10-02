This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The World Health Organization says the risk of the deadly Ebola virus spreading from Congo is now "very high" after two confirmed cases were discovered near the Uganda border.
Tens of thousands of American deaths last winter are believed to have been caused by the flu and its related complications, according to government officials, making it the most severe in at least four decades.
The Centers for Disease Control says last year's flu season was the deadliest in at least 40 years.
The state of Massachusetts has issued a public health alert over a rash of hepatitis A cases that have left one person dead and 64 others sickened since April.
Congo health officials say that a case of Ebola has been discovered in Butembo, a city of 1.4 million people in the country's northeast.
More than 600 students in Utah stayed home from school on Thursday over concerns about a potential norovirus outbreak.
The number of children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the U.S. appears to have increased dramatically, a new study finds.
A lawsuit filed against the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia alleges that a contaminated eye examination that sickened 23 infants in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit led to the death of at least one child.
Health officials in New Hampshire have confirmed 12 cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality, possibly linked to two hot tubs at two different hotels.