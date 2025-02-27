Jeffrey Epstein contact list: AG Pam Bondi releases highly anticipated DOJ documents

The Justice Department released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files after Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was reviewing classified documents in the case – but it's not the client list.

"This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement Thursday.

Many of the documents were already released during Ghislaine Maxwell's federal criminal trial, which landed her in prison for decades. They include flight logs, an evidence list, a contact book and a redacted "masseuse list" believed to refer to Epstein's victims. Many people named in the documents have never been accused of Epstein-related wrongdoing, however, some, like Maxwell; Prince Andrew, who has denied allegations of wrongdoing; and Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent who like Epstein died in jail awaiting trial.

The logs also show prominent Epstein accuser Virignia Giuffre, known as Virignia Roberts at the time, flew with him to and from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein, 66, died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges. His potential client list has long been an item of public interest, due to his many connections to billionaires, celebrities, academics and global leaders. It has not been released.

A federal court ordered thousands of pages of sealed records to be made public last year. They revealed nearly 200 names, many of which belonged to people who were not accused of crimes.

Many people named in a contact book dated 2003 to 2004 Thursday were also not accused of any crimes in connection with Epstein, including the actor Alec Baldwin, billionaire Richard Branson, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Epstein also had entries for Rockstar Mick Jagger, Holocaust survivor and author Eli Wiesel, actors Ralph Fiennes and Dustin Hoffman, model Liz Hurley, Michael Jackson, numerous members of the Kennedy family and more.

He was known to socialize with prominent people and also met with them to discuss finance and philanthropy.

Other numbers in the contact book included the London bar across the street from Maxwell's luxe townhouse, the White House, and a Palm Beach business called "Creative Custom Swimwear." He also had regional entries labeled, "Massage."

He had landed a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 after paying a high school girl $300 for sex – 13 months in jail with work release during the day. Fallout from that move prompted Florida to pass a new law that allowed the court to release grand jury materials in the case, which are typically secret.

A group of 12 Epstein accusers also sued the FBI last year, alleging the bureau failed to properly investigate credible allegations that he led a "sex trafficking ring for the elite" as far back as the 1990s.

The FBI previously said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Epstein, his former lover and now a convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly abused young women and underage girls between 1996 and his death in 2019, according to the lawsuit. Citing police documents, it alleges that Epstein recruited girls between 14 and 16 as well as students at Palm Beach Community College for "sex-tinged sessions."

In addition to Maxwell, another Epstein associate, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, was also charged with sex trafficking. Like Epstein, he turned up dead in a jail cell .

Maxwell is appealing her conviction while serving a sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee.

She is due for release in the summer of 2037.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.