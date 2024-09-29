Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Former model recalls Jeffrey Epstein abuse at private island, speaks out after his death: 'My life spiraled'

Former model Lisa Phillips has launched a new podcast, 'From Now On,' which raises awareness on human trafficking

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published | Updated
close
New batch of Epstein documents released - and Hillary Clinton's name emerges Video

New batch of Epstein documents released - and Hillary Clinton's name emerges

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy has the latest on the series of bombshell document drops on 'America Reports.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Lisa Phillips had big dreams of becoming a top model when she encountered Jeffrey Epstein.

The cover girl, who said she was abused by the late convicted sex offender on his private island, is speaking out candidly in a new podcast, "From Now On." It aims to raise awareness of human trafficking and how it can impact anyone.

"It took me many years to get to this point," Phillips, now a model scout and agent in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital. "I struggled with the confusion of what happened to me years ago."

EPSTEIN GRAND JURY RECORDS RELEASED, DESCRIBE TRAFFICKER'S NETWORK FOR 'GROOMING' UNDERAGE GIRLS

Lisa Phillips wearing a beige blouse and sweater with black pants

Lisa Phillips is speaking out about meeting Jeffrey Epstein. She claimed the late financier sexually abused her on his private island. (Brett Erickson)

"But as soon as I started speaking to other survivors, I started realizing that my story from so many years ago was the same as those – both the underage girls from Florida and the older girls that were 18-25," she shared.

Phillips began modeling when she was 16 years old. By 19, she was already heading to fashion capitals, like London and Paris, making her mark. At age 21, she found herself in New York City, where she had booked a photo shoot in the British West Indies. 

It was there that a fellow model told her about an island nearby – Little Saint James.

"We had an extra day," Phillips recalled. "She said, ‘Let’s get out of here. Let’s do something. I have a friend, a really good friend. He’s amazing. He owns an island close by. Let’s see him. He said he would send us a boat, and we could hang out over there.'"

Lisa Phillips wearing a pink blouse and a brown skirt on a boat.

Lisa Phillips is seen here heading to Little Saint James. (Courtesy of Lisa Phillips)

The women boarded a boat and headed to the island. When they arrived, there were other women already there swimming in a pool and "enjoying themselves." 

At first, everything seemed "fine," said Phillips. They had "a wonderful dinner" before Epstein approached them and introduced himself.

Lisa Phillips on a boat looking at the camera.

Lisa Phillips detailed her story in the podcast "From Now On." (Courtesy of Lisa Phillips)

"He was very charming," she recalled. "He was that type of man who just locked into you and made you feel very special, very safe and so interested in who you were as a person. I never had that attention from a man, not even from my father, expressing that much interest in everything that I was talking about, what I was doing, what my aspirations and goals were."

"I always remember that he made me feel really special… That’s what he did for everybody."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Jeffrey Epsteins home on an island.

Jeffrey Epstein's former home on the island of Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Emily Michot / Getty Images)

However, things took a turn "pretty quickly," she claimed.

That same night, a woman casually approached her, saying that Epstein wanted a massage. A confused Phillips said she did not know how to give one. The woman nonchalantly told her to "just chill." After assuring her, Phillips followed the woman's lead. She felt safe with her.

Phillips claimed that the massage turned into Epstein sexually assaulting her in the room. 

Lisa Phillips on the cover of Health & Fitness

"That was the cover I shot the day I went to the island," Lisa Phillips told Fox News Digital. (Courtesy of Lisa Phillips)

"It wasn’t a straight, ‘Let me pull you into a room and abuse you,’" said Phillips. "He eases into things, like, ‘It’s just a massage, right?’ The girl went along with it and brought me into the room to do this massage with him. It was a slow thing that escalated into abuse. The whole process was very confusing to me."

Lisa Phillips in the ocean.

Lisa Phillips said she returned to New York City feeling very confused and "filled with shame." (Courtesy of Lisa Phillips)

"I was on an island," she said. "I wasn’t in a house where I could say, ‘Excuse me, I need to leave,’ and grab my stuff. I was far away from home on an island I should never have been on."

Phillips later learned that multiple women, like her, alleged that they were assaulted by Epstein under the guise of a massage.

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE

Lisa Phillips said things took a turn quickly on the day she met Jeffrey Epstein. (Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

She returned to New York City filled with shame.

"After that, my life spiraled," Phillips admitted. "I started doing drugs and drinking… I felt like I was tarnished, or something was wrong with me that I didn’t stand up for myself… And everybody looked up to Jeffrey at the time. 

"During those years, he wasn’t a playboy who hung out in the scene. People talked about him highly. When I would bring up his name to people, they would say, ‘We love Jeffrey. He did this for me. He got me a visa. He introduced me to my husband. He put me through school.’ It was always these big things that he did for people. That was confusing for me."

Lisa Phillips wearing an ivory suit with her arms folded.

Lisa Phillips has a podcast, "From Now On," which aims to educate listeners on sexual abuse and human trafficking. (Brett Erickson)

Phillips also pointed out that the incident occurred in the early 2000s, long before the #MeToo movement where victims of sexual abuse came forward publicly with their accounts. At that time, she said, "You would never speak out about somebody like that with that kind of power."

Phillips said she "suppressed" the shame and confusion she felt as Epstein portrayed himself as a mentor wanting to help.

"Nobody talked about the creepy massages and what was happening," she said. "It was all hush-hush… He was influential, and he was manipulative. He groomed you to believe that he was your mentor."

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry on March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters on July 10, 2019. (New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS)

In 2006, Epstein was arrested over allegations that he had hired teenage girls to give him sexualized massages at his Florida home

Two years later, prosecutors allowed Epstein to plead guilty to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release program then quietly started rebuilding his network of influential friends, with the help of his socialite former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

After a series of Miami Herald stories about the plea bargain that deprived Epstein’s victims of justice, federal prosecutors in New York revived the investigation and charged Epstein in 2019 with sex trafficking.

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Epstein reportedly created and maintained a "vast network" and operation from 2002 "up to and including" at least 2005 that enabled him to "sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls" in addition to paying victims to recruit other girls.

Prosecutors said that victims would be escorted to a room with a massage table where they would perform massages on Epstein.

At the time of Epstein's arrest, prosecutors said they found a trove of pictures of nude and seminude young women and girls at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. They also say additional victims have come forward since the arrest. He pleaded not guilty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Epstein a black blazer and blue shirt embracing Ghislaine Maxwell in an ivory sweater

Jeffrey Epstein is seen here with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving her sentence at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

On Aug. 10 of that year, Epstein was found dead behind bars. He was 66. The cause of death was suicide. 

When Epstein killed himself in jail, prosecutors charged Maxwell with facilitating his illicit sexual encounters and participating in some of the abuse. The 62-year-old was convicted and is serving a 20-year prison term.

Phillips said that while she hated her abuser, she cried after learning of his death.

A close-up of Lisa Phillips wearing a white blazer and a satin blouse.

Lisa Phillips admitted she cried after hearing of Jeffrey Epstein's death, something that confused her. (Brett Erickson)

"I didn’t know why," she explained. "He was a bad guy, but I had good thoughts about him too… I just had this emotional breakdown of confusion. But if he was still alive, I probably would’ve had way too much fear to speak out. I probably would have never spoken out. But… I was willing to finally talk about what happened to me. I needed answers."

Phillips went on to testify in a 2022 civil case involving another Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, USA Today reported. She also filed as a Jane Doe under the Adult Survivors Act, citing abuse by an Epstein associate. According to the outlet, she received a settlement in a case involving JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Epstein accusers.

"The pain is in the numbers," she explained. "You can go through some type of abuse and deal with it on your own… but when you start hearing about other women who had the same experiences with Jeffrey and others, it does something to your psyche," she said. 

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S SEX TRAFFICKING ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL LOSES APPEAL

Virginia Giuffre arrives at court with other Jeffrey Epstein accusers

David Boies, representing several of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, center, arrives with Annie Farmer, second right, and Virginia Giuffre at federal court in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Epstein, a convicted pedophile, killed himself in prison earlier that month while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and trafficking minors for sex. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"… And when I started speaking to the other survivors, that’s where I felt validation… That’s when I felt safe to talk about my experience without people shaming me. I wasn’t alone."

Today, Phillips hopes her podcast will provide a platform for other victims who are healing, like her.

"I want people to know that there’s a place where you can come and be heard," she said. "I also want to educate people on how to advocate for themselves, and look out for red flags while you’re building your career. Because this can happen in any kind of business."

Lisa Phillips sitting in a pink chair wearing a tanned satin suit

Lisa Phillips wants her podcast to be a "safe space" for other victims of abuse to share their stories without fear. (Brett Erickson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel different today than I did yesterday," she reflected. "It’s getting better. But I’m ready to start speaking out. And I’m ready to help others speak out, too."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.