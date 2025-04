Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has left an Australian hospital a week after she was involved in a crash with a loaded school bus that made international headlines.

While Giuffre, who posted a selfie showing herself covered in bruising, said she suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, parents of children on the bus disputed her story and said it was only a minor accident.

A spokesperson for Giuffre confirmed she had left the hospital and was in the care of her family.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCUSER'S SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT STORY UNDER FIRE FROM PARENTS

The spokesperson previously said Giuffre's Instagram post about the accident had been intended for her private Facebook and not her public Instagram.

Giuffre's Instagram post read that she was in a car struck by a bus while going about 70 mph.

The driver, Ross Munns, was reportedly going just 45 at the time of the crash, and the parents of his young passengers appeared miffed that the man they trusted to take their kids to school was being accused of wrongdoing, they told The Telegraph , a British newspaper.

While the severity of the crash has faced scrutiny – with Munns telling the paper there was no damage to his bus – Giuffre's family suggested that she was also the victim of domestic abuse and internal injuries from that ordeal may have been discovered as a result of the crash.

"Let's be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries," her brother Sky Roberts told People. "But I do think that the bus crash in some way, shape, or form saved her life. It could have been a blessing in disguise."

EPSTEIN ACCUSER ADDRESSES SPECULATION AROUND BUSH CRASH SHE SAYS LEFT HER WITH DAYS TO LIVE

Giuffre has been a central figure in the Epstein saga and has accused him, his longtime lover Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew of sex crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew has denied all wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2021. Maxwell is appealing her federal sex trafficking conviction. Epstein died awaiting trial.