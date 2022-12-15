Virginia Beach reaches $3 million settlement with Lynch family: Reports

The City of Virginia Beach reached a settlement to pay $3 million to the family of Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot at the age of 25 by a police officer in March 2021, according to reports.

Lynch died on March 29 when a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, Solomon Simmons, shot him during an altercation. Simmons' body camera was not active during the incident, nor was he arrested.

ABC station WVEC reported that a grand jury found there was no probable cause to warrant criminal charges against Simmons.

Lynch’s family filed a lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach in June 2021, seeking $50 million in damages.

NBC station WAVY reported at the time that the family sought an additional $350,000 in punitive damages.

The counts brought against the city and Simmons included wrongful death, failure to properly train and supervise and gross negligence.

On the night Lynch was shot, officers responded to a series of shootings.

Virginia Beach Police issued a statement after the shooting took place, saying Lynch was "brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting," according to the findings of homicide detectives.

"The specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation. Once the VBPD investigation is complete, all statements and evidence will be submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney (OCA)," the statement continued. "The OCA is conducting a separate investigation into this incident of the Police Department."

VBPD investigated the incident, which led to changes to its body camera policy and training. The changes ensure the camera is active before arriving at the scene of an incident.

Lynch was related to Pharrell Williams, who shared news of Lynch’s death on social media and spoke at Lynch’s memorial service.

Fox News has contacted Virginia Beach for comment on the settlement.