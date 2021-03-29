Pharrell Williams reveals cousin was killed in Virginia Beach shooting: 'Tragedy beyond measure'

Pharrell Williams is mourning his cousin.

The 47-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to his cousin Donovon W. Lynch, a victim of a shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday.

Multiple shootings occurred on Friday in the area, leaving two dead and eight wounded.

Alongside a picture of the 25-year-old man, the "Happy" singer offered up a touching caption.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings," he said. "He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve."

The star concluded: "Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger."

Williams provided no further details on his cousin's death.

Three individuals have been charged and are in custody after the incidents, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), which added that Lynch's death was tied to an "officer-involved shooting."

The three suspects have been charged with "seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm."

The second victim was Deshayla E. Harris, a bystander in the event and an alum of "Bad Girls Club."

On Monday, another statement from the VBPD said that Lynch was "brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting," according to the findings of homicide detectives.

"The specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation. Once the VBPD investigation is complete, all statements and evidence will be submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney (OCA)," the statement continued. "The OCA is conducting a separate investigation into this incident of the Police Department."

Once the OCA reviews the criminal investigation, the police department's Internal Affairs Bureau "will begin its investigation into policy and procedure compliance."