Video shows overcrowding at Eagle Pass, Texas border processing facility; Dem mayor blames Biden

Border patrol processing facilities in Eagle Pass, Texas were overcrowded over the weekend, with tents made for 1,000 migrants being occupied by over four times that amount.

Video provided to Fox News from Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales shows the chaos inside the processing facilities last Friday.

Gonzales said the facility has a capacity of 1,000, but when he was there on Friday, there were 4,600 migrants in custody.

DEMOCRAT TEXAS MAYOR SLAMS BIDEN FOR SILENCE ON BORDER CRISIS: ‘WE’RE HERE ABANDONED'

On Monday, he told Fox there was a similar number of migrants still in custody at the same processing facility.

Between Friday and Sunday, Eagle Pass saw over 4,000 migrant apprehensions.

Leading up to the weekend, thousands of predominantly Venezuelan illegal immigrants had entered Texas and huddled under a bridge so Border Patrol could process them.

OVER 2,200 MIGRANTS CAUGHT ON VIDEO ILLEGALLY CROSSING BORDER NEAR EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, OVERNIGHT, SOURCES SAY

The border city’s mayor, Rolando Salinas, a Democrat, told CNN last week that Texas agencies have been more responsive, including the Department of Public Safety and federal agencies.

"They are helping, and they are controlling the situation, as best as they can," Salinas said. "But what’s disappointing is that you have all of these thousands of people just walking in without any consequence whatsoever."

Salinas declared a state of emergency in his city of 30,000 people after 5,000 migrants crossed over the border from Piedras Negras, Mexico.

THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS GATHER UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE AS BORDER NUMBERS SKYROCKET

He also blamed President Biden for the border crisis and said he had not heard from the White House as thousands of migrants poured into his small city.

In recent days, the U.S. has seen a sharp increase in crossings along the southern borders.

Officials made over 45,000 migrant encounters over a five-day period alone last week, both at the ports of entry and between them, sources told Fox on Wednesday, with multiple days of over 8,000 illegal immigrant encounters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources have also told Fox News that there were around 230,000 migrant encounters in August – Customs and Border Protection has not yet released its official numbers. That 230,000 would be up significantly from over 180,000 in July and 144,000 in June. August’s numbers would mark the highest for any month in 2023.

Chris Pandolfo of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.