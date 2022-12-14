Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Video shows NYC surfers trying to save whale that washed up on beach

Whale at Rockaway Beach in Queens measured 32 feet long

By Greg Norman | Fox News
NYC surfers try to rescue young whale that washed ashore Video

NYC surfers try to rescue young whale that washed ashore

A video shows surfers at Rockaway Beach in New York City trying to save a sperm whale after it washed ashore. (Credit: Tim Moriarty/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

A video has emerged of surfers in New York City trying to push a sperm whale back out to sea after it washed ashore in Rockaway Beach in Queens. 

The footage, which was recorded Tuesday while temperatures in the area were in the high 30s, shows at least nine surfers in wetsuits working together in hopes of moving the massive mammal to safety. 

"These guys are amazing, they are really working with the Army Corps of Engineers to save this baby whale," a person is heard saying while filming the video. "I really think these guys have a place in heaven, they are doing a great job all these surfers." 

Another video taken at the scene later showed the whale deceased, surrounded by caution tape set up on the beach. 

Surfers in New York City are seen trying to push a whale farther out to sea after it washed ashore on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Rockaway Beach, Queens.

Surfers in New York City are seen trying to push a whale farther out to sea after it washed ashore on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Rockaway Beach, Queens. (Tim Moriarty/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were among the other agencies to arrive on scene, according to TMX News.

The whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured 32 feet in length, the news agency added. 

The Army Corps of Engineers were reported to be among the agencies that responded to the scene Tuesday in Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York City.

The Army Corps of Engineers were reported to be among the agencies that responded to the scene Tuesday in Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York City. (Tim Moriarty/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine how it died. 

The whale, which ultimately died, was brought ashore.

The whale, which ultimately died, was brought ashore. (@looponline/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society tells TMX News this is the sixth-largest whale to wash ashore in New York since Oct. 20. 

