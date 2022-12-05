Thousands of needle-nosed fish wash up on Cape Cod shores: report

Thousands of needle-nosed fish have recently washed up on Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts.

The fish in question are the Atlantic saury, a species of Scomberesocidae fish that swim in large schools, according to the Cape Cod Times, a Gannett-owned local newspaper in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.

The official cause of the mass fish beaching is currently unknown.

MASS FISH DEATHS FOUND IN GEORGIA CREEK FOLLOWING SOYBEAN SPILL

Owen Nichols, the director of marine fisheries research at the Center for Coastal Studies, told the Cape Cod Times possible could include prevailing winds, large tides, cooling water temperatures, predators or the fish breed’s slender shape.

Similar mass beach strandings have happened in 2018, 2016 and 1998, Nichols told the news outlet.

Fox News Digital Reached out to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Center for Coastal Studies for comment.

MEDITERRANEAN’S FAST-WARMING WATERS THREATEN COASTAL LIVELIHOODS

The Atlantic saury is considered an "open-ocean, forage fish," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

These needle-nosed fish can typically be found offshore of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, to Newfoundland, Canada.

The fish reportedly engage in seasonal cross-shelf migrations, the NOAA reported in an Atlantic saury profile, which cites information from a 1981 Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) Science Council study.

RECORD TROUT CAUGHT IN COLORADO FOR 3RD TIME THIS YEAR: 'REALLY SPECIAL FISH'

In summer and fall, Atlantic sauries swim to continental shelf waters, including the Gulf of Maine, the Georges Bank, an elevated sea floor between Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia (Canada); and the Scotian Shelf, a geological formation located southwest of Nova Scotia, Canada.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NOAA reports that Atlantic sauries have a "low" overall vulnerability rank.

The fish are reportedly eaten by squids, Swordfish, marlins, sharks, tunas, hakes, Atlantic Cod, Pollock, dolphins, whales and birds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Atlantic sauries aren’t fished as a source of food in the western Atlantic, however, it’s said to be "an important food fish in other parts of the world," according to NOAA.