Las Vegas

Video shows armed suspect killed by police after deadly Las Vegas gym shooting

Daniel Ortega would have faced murder and multiple assault charges had he survived the confrontation with officers

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Las Vegas police open fire on active shooter at health club Video

Las Vegas police open fire on active shooter at health club

Las Vegas police released video and 911 audio of officers responding to an active shooter at a health club on May 16, 2025.

Newly released video shows the moment Las Vegas, Nevada, police opened fire on an armed suspect as he ran out of a health club after killing one person and injuring multiple others.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said 34-year-old Daniel Ortega was struck by gunfire from officers on Friday afternoon and later died. 

Had he survived, he would have faced one count of murder with a deadly weapon, three counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser.

She said the incident was the third officer-involved shooting this year, adding that at this time in 2024, there were three officer-involved shootings as well, and all three were fatal.

Friday’s shooting took place at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, when Ortega walked into the Las Vegas Athletic Club, armed with a rifle.

armed-suspect-walks-into-las-vegas-gym

Las Vegas police shot an armed suspect after he opened fire inside a gym, killing one person and injuring three others. (Las Vegas Police)

Prosser said Ortega walked past several individuals who were leaving the gym when he approached an employee at the front desk. Ortega then started pacing around the front desk area when a second employee approached him.

The two exchanged words, Prosser said, when Ortega raised his rifle and started shooting, striking the employee.

las-vegas-police-shoot-armed-suspect

Las Vegas police shot an armed suspect after he opened fire inside a gym, killing one person and injuring three others. (Las Vegas Police)

Police said Ortega continued to go deeper into the gym while firing additional rounds, then made his way back to the front lobby, where he fired even more rounds until his gun malfunctioned.

Investigators learned Ortega fired 24 rounds during the incident.

Ortega was struck by gunfire when he fled the building and fell to the ground where officers were able to take him into custody. 

las-vegas-shooter-weapon

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Daniel Ortega was armed with an Olympic Arms PCR .223 caliber rifle, which he fired 24 rounds with while inside a gym. (Las Vegas Police)

Medical personnel responded and transported Ortega to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Responding officers located three individuals inside the gym, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby officer.

Police later learned a fourth victim was self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

