Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Nashville police video captures moment 18-year-old gunman spots patrol car, opens fire

Nashville officer uninjured; gunman surrenders

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Video captures gunman firing at Nashville police car Video

Video captures gunman firing at Nashville police car

Police released video footage of an 18-year-old gunman shooting at a patrol car in Nashville. (Credit: X / @MNPDNashville)

Minutes after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly shot a woman at a Nashville park, he was caught on video opening fire on an approaching police car.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released video footage taken from Officer Jeff Lubey's patrol car Wednesday night as Emmanual Orr, 18, realized authorities had spotted him and started shooting.

Emmanual Orr

Metro Nashville Police Department officials released footage of Emmanual Orr shooting at a patrol car. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

The police car slowly approached Orr, who was suspected of shooting a woman in Cedar Hill Park minutes earlier, as he walked along the side of the road.

GUN TRAINING COURSES EXPERIENCE SURGE IN SIGN-UPS: ‘PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO BE THE VICTIM ANYMORE'

Orr abruptly turned around, pointed a gun at the patrol car and started firing at Lubey.

Emmanual Orr

Emmanual Orr was spotted running away after firing at Metro Nashville police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

'EXCESSIVE' STATE TAXES ON GUNS, AMMUNITION SALES ARE TARGET OF NEW GOP CRACKDOWN EFFORT

He ran toward a restaurant, where he hid in a bathroom, according to officials.

Orr ultimately surrendered and was arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lubey was not injured, according to MNPD.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.