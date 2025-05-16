California officer's gun stolen by half-naked suspect who was later shot dead by another officer: bodycam

A California police officer shot and killed a "disturbed" man after he stole another officer's gun out of her hands in her patrol car, began chanting about Jesus and refused to comply with orders to put the weapon down.

The Fountain Valley Police Department on Wednesday released audio and video footage related to the officer-involved shooting, which took place a few months ago on Jan. 24.

Lt. Mike Parsons said the incident began at around 11 a.m. that day after a concerned community member called the police department's Dispatch Center to report a "disturbed" man attempting to open a woman's car door.

The woman was attempting to drive away from a middle school in the area when the man, who "appeared to have something wrong with him," began pulling on her car door's handle, the caller said. The woman, who was not identified, allegedly looked afraid, which is what prompted the caller to contact dispatch.

11 ALLEGED TEEN TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS ATTACK NYPD OFFICERS: POLICE

The suspect, later identified by police as 26-year-old Osean McClintock, was described as a shirtless man, possibly White or Hispanic, wearing jeans. The caller also said he had a shaved head.

Officers then responded to the area near the middle school on a "suspicious subject" call, and a male officer located McClintock. He approached him on foot and asked him to take a seat, to which McClintock said he didn't have to. He started repeating, "In Jesus name I pray. Forever. Amen," and took off running.

The male officer chased after him for a bit, but stopped once he saw McClintock was in the parking lot of the police department.

McClintock approached a female officer, who was inside her patrol vehicle, and a physical altercation began. He tried to grab her gun, which she had drawn once he got closer to her vehicle, and was eventually successful in taking it from her.

Audio and bodycam footage from the altercation revealed it was a struggle. In the bodycam footage, McClintock could be heard repeatedly yelling, "You're saved in Jesus' name forever!"

She could be heard yelling, "He has my gun! He has my gun!"

MS-13 GANGBANGER ILLEGAL ALIENS ACCUSED OF STABBING 3 CORRECTIONS OFFICERS IN VIOLENT VIRGINIA PRISON ATTACK

The female officer was able to get away from McClintock, but not before he pointed the gun at her as she begged him not to shoot.

The male officer began running toward them once he heard the commotion. As the female officer took cover behind what appeared to be a USPS vehicle, the male officer demanded that McClintock put the gun down.

He refused and got into the driver's seat of the female officer's patrol car, which led the male officer to fire multiple shots in his direction.

It's unclear how many times McClintock was shot. First responders performed CPR and first aid services on him, but he was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fountain Valley Police Chief Rod Cox said the investigation into the shooting remains active and could take up to a year to conclude since it involved an officer.

Neither officer has been publicly identified.