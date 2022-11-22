Video shows NYC woman, 77, being thrown to ground during robbery inside Bronx apartment building

The New York City Police Department has released a video showing a 77-year-old woman being thrown to the ground during a robbery inside an apartment building.

The incident happened Friday around 8:30 a.m. in the city’s Bronx borough.

"Upon arrival officers were informed by a 77-year-old female victim she was approached by unidentified individual from behind and forcibly removed her purse (containing $125 currency and personal items) before fleeing to parts unknown," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS," police added.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows the woman being pulled and then thrown to the ground after the suspect grabbed her purse, which she was holding with her arm.

The suspect – who has not been identified – appears to be wearing a gray and black jacket and dark pants.

As of Tuesday, the suspect has not been found.