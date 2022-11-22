Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Video shows NYC woman, 77, being thrown to ground during robbery inside Bronx apartment building

New York City Police say victim was approached from behind

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
New York City woman, 77, thrown to ground during robbery Video

New York City woman, 77, thrown to ground during robbery

A video released by the New York Police Department shows a female victim being thrown to the ground during a robbery in the Bronx.

The New York City Police Department has released a video showing a 77-year-old woman being thrown to the ground during a robbery inside an apartment building. 

The incident happened Friday around 8:30 a.m. in the city’s Bronx borough. 

"Upon arrival officers were informed by a 77-year-old female victim she was approached by unidentified individual from behind and forcibly removed her purse (containing $125 currency and personal items) before fleeing to parts unknown," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS," police added. 

MULTIPLE BRICK THROWING INCIDENTS REPORTED AT NYC GAY BAR 

The woman is first seen being approached from behind inside an apartment building in the vicinity of East Mosholu Parkway North and Kossuth Avenue.

The woman is first seen being approached from behind inside an apartment building in the vicinity of East Mosholu Parkway North and Kossuth Avenue. (NYPD)

Surveillance video released by investigators shows the woman being pulled and then thrown to the ground after the suspect grabbed her purse, which she was holding with her arm.

MOSCOW, IDAHO, HAD NOT RECORDED A MURDER IN OVER 7 YEARS BEFORE COLLEGE STUDENT SLAYINGS

The woman is then seen being pulled in the other direction as the purse is around her arm.

The woman is then seen being pulled in the other direction as the purse is around her arm. (NYPD )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The suspect – who has not been identified – appears to be wearing a gray and black jacket and dark pants. 

The suspect eventually pulls the woman to the ground as the purse is wrapped around her arm.

The suspect eventually pulls the woman to the ground as the purse is wrapped around her arm. (NYPD)

As of Tuesday, the suspect has not been found. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.