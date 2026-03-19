Five Mexican nationals indicted after massive meth lab bust uncovers enormous quantities of drugs

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Five Mexican nationals were indicted on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges this week after authorities discovered a clandestine methamphetamine lab in Northern California, leading to the seizure of nearly 3,000 pounds of the drug, officials said.

The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment Thursday against Luis Reyna Carrillo, 33, Mariana Vanessa Mendoza Camacho, 33, Juan Jesus Manriquez Diaz, 31, Alvaro Rosales, 44, and Manuel Juan Madrid Perez, 38, charging them with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, along with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

"These illegal aliens allegedly operated a secret lab on American soil producing thousands of pounds of deadly drugs to poison our communities," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. "This clandestine and illegal operation has now been dismantled – we will continue protecting Americans from the dangerous results of the prior administration’s open-border policies."

Carrillo and his wife, Camacho, came to the U.S. in March 2021 and were given a notice to appear in court at a later date. Diaz was removed from the U.S. in 2018, while Rosales was removed in 2024.

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Court documents allege that in October 2025, law enforcement officials launched an investigation into an organization suspected of manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine in a remote section of Calaveras County.

Investigators identified Carrillo and his associates as part of a drug trafficking operation responsible for manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine in Calaveras County.

The investigation culminated on Feb. 27, 2026, when multiple agencies executed search warrants at three locations — Valley Springs, Turlock and Modesto — all allegedly connected to Carrillo and his associates.

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During the searches, investigators discovered a clandestine methamphetamine lab in Calaveras County, where they seized nearly 1,430 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,270 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a partially processed state.

Authorities also searched two additional residences in Stanislaus County linked to Carrillo and his associates. At a home in Turlock, agents seized an additional 300 pounds of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, nine firearms and multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition.

In Modesto, agents seized two pounds of methamphetamine, 107 pounds of processed marijuana, 1,900 marijuana plants and three firearms.

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The DOJ said Carrillo and Diaz are both prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because they are illegal aliens, while Perez is also prohibited from having guns and ammunition due to prior felony convictions.

All five defendants — Carrillo, Camacho, Diaz, Rosales and Perez — are charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Carrillo, Diaz and Perez also face additional charges related to possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

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Carrillo is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a noncitizen, while Diaz is accused of unlawfully possessing ammunition.

Perez also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm due to prior convictions.

If convicted on the drug trafficking charges, Carrillo, Camacho, Diaz, Rosales and Perez each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life behind bars, along with fines of up to $10 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Carrillo, Diaz and Perez could face additional penalties if convicted on the firearms-related charges.

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Perez also faces enhanced penalties due to prior felony convictions.

Any final sentence would be determined by a judge based on federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.