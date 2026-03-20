Man accused of shooting father in face with crossbow captured after snowy manhunt

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A West Virginia man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father in the face with a crossbow and leading police on a multi-county manhunt through snow-covered terrain, authorities said.

Chase Fleming was charged this week with malicious assault, with additional charges possible, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said Fleming was taken into custody after an "exhausting search" and a "lengthy foot pursuit" through snow-covered parts of Jackson and Roane counties.

The victim is in stable condition, the department said.

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Fleming was admitted to a hospital for observation after deputies attempted to get him medically cleared for incarceration.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger told WV MetroNews that Fleming entered his father’s home with a preloaded crossbow.

The two got into an argument, and Fleming allegedly fired the weapon, the outlet reported, hitting the victim in the face.

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The bolt reportedly entered the victim’s face just below his left eye and exited the back of his head.

"How the guy is still alive is beyond me, it’s really remarkable," Mellinger told MetroNews.

After fleeing the scene in his pickup truck, Fleming later crashed, police said.

Mellinger said the sheriff’s department used multiple K-9s and drones while searching for Fleming, covering roughly seven miles through snow and wooded terrain.

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Fleming was found hiding under a rock on a remote ridge and taken into custody without resistance, according to the outlet.

Bond has not been set, according to the sheriff’s department.