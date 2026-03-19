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Airlines

Feds investigate alarming near-miss between Alaska Airlines jet, FedEx plane at busy Newark airport

Alaska Airlines jet, FedEx cargo plane came dangerously close while attempting to land on crossing runways at Newark Liberty Airport

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport Video

FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport

There are no reported injuries. Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution, but operations have since resumed.

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Federal authorities are investigating after a "close call" was reported Tuesday night at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, involving a commercial jet and cargo aircraft.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials confirmed the "close call" happened when an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 overflew a FedEx Boeing 777 while both jets were attempting to land on crossing runways.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that at about 8:15 p.m. local time, an air traffic controller instructed Alaska Airlines Flight 294 to perform a "go-around" because FedEx Flight 721 was cleared for the final approach to an intersecting runway.

A FedEx spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "following instructions from air traffic control, the flight crew of FedEx flight 721 landed safely without incident at Newark Liberty International Airport."

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An Alaska Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital Alaska Airlines Flight 294 was also cleared to land at the airport.

"Air traffic control issued a go around to our aircraft, which our pilots are highly trained for," the spokesperson said. "We're aware the FAA and NTSB are investigating."

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Wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, on Thursday, Jan. 30.  (Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

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The incident came just a year after an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with an American Airlines passenger plane near Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport, killing 64 people on the American Eagle flight and three aboard the military helicopter.

Newark Liberty International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airports is one of the busiest in the U.S. (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

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Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the U.S., serving tens of millions of passengers annually. As of late, the airport has been plagued by air traffic controller shortages, leading to strained operations and major delays. 

FAA and NTSB officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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