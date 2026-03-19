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Missing Persons

Missing University of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey found dead in Barcelona

Authorities confirmed his remains were found at Port Olimpic after a search involving helicopters, dive teams and boats

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Body of missing US college student James Gracey found in Spain Video

Body of missing US college student James Gracey found in Spain

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney reports on missing on U.S. college student James Gracey's body being found as former NYPD detective Tom Smith warns of the dangers of traveling abroad on 'The Will Cain Show.'

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The body of missing University of Alabama student James "Jimmy" Gracey was recovered Thursday in Barcelona, Spain, after a days-long search, authorities confirmed.

Police recovered the body at Port Olimpic, a marina just steps from the waterfront nightclub where Gracey was last seen.

A spokesperson for Mossos d’Esquadra said the remains recovered at Port Olimpic have been identified as belonging to the 20-year-old junior, who was last seen early Tuesday morning at the waterfront Shoko nightclub.

Gracey, of Elmhurst, Illinois, disappeared around 3 a.m. after visiting the Shoko restaurant and nightclub.

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A missing person flyer for Alabama student James Gracey posted along a shoreline and marina.

A missing person poster featuring Jimmy Gracey. The 20-year-old was found dead after going missing in Spain. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

"He was with friends, but they got separated at the end of the night," his mother, Therese Gracey, said. Gracey never made it back to the Airbnb he had rented with friends, his family said.

Divers were seen entering the water with a stretcher at around 7:05 p.m. local time and returned to the dock with a body bag 10 minutes later.

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A Catalan police diver searching for Alabama student James Gracey in the water near the shoreline and marina.

A Catalan police diver from the Mossos d'Esquadra searches the shoreline and Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

The discovery came after a search that included helicopters, boats, dive teams and motorcycle units, as authorities pursued multiple lines of investigation, including the possibility that Gracey may have drowned.

Divers said visibility in the water was extremely limited, at times only about 40 centimeters or roughly 16 inches.

Police had also recovered Gracey’s phone during the arrest of another individual, according to a family spokesperson, and were reviewing location data as part of the investigation.

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A missing person flyer for Alabama student James Gracey posted along a shoreline and marina.

Jimmy Gracey was found dead in Spain after a days-long search.  (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

"Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona," the Gracey family said. "Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss."

Authorities have not yet provided information on Jimmy Gracey's cause of death.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
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