New York City
Published

Multiple brick throwing incidents reported at NYC gay bar

A man was seen walking up to the establishment before throwing a brick at a window

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A gay bar in New York City has been the target of multiple recent brick attacks, with at least one incident caught on camera.

The bar is VERS on 9th Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, according to New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher. 

The New York City Police Department told FOX 5 New York that this was the latest of several similar incidents that took place at the same bar on Nov. 13, 15 and 19.  No one was hurt in any of the incidents. 

"These are hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community," Bottcher tweeted.

    Windows at VERS in NYC have been smashed in several recent incidents.  (FOX 5 New York)

    A look outside VERS gay bar in Manhattan.  (FOX 5 New York)

    An NYPD cruiser in front of VERS gay bar in New York City.  (FOX 5 New York)

    A look at a smashed window at VERS in Hell's Kitchen, New York City. (FOX 5 New York)

The NYPD has not classified the crimes as bias crimes at this time.

In surveillance video Bottcher posted to Twitter, a man can be seen walking up to the establishment, looking inside and then throwing a brick at the window. The camera shows several women inside reacting to the attack. 

So far, no one has been arrested and police have said they cannot confirm the same individual is behind all of the attacks. 