Manhunt
Published

Moscow, Idaho, had not recorded a murder in over 7 years before college student slayings

Questions linger as Sunday marked one week since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Idaho officials detail timeline as they search for clues in quadruple homicide Video

Idaho officials detail timeline as they search for clues in quadruple homicide

'Cross Country with Lawrence Jones' host Lawrence Jones and retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the killing of four college students as the investigation continues.

MOSCOW, Idaho – Sunday marked one week since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their off-campus house.

Records and reports show the killings were the first in the northern Idaho city in over seven years, and other violent crime was a similar rarity. Yearly crime statistics show no murders were reported in Moscow from 2016 through 2021. As of last year, Moscow boasted a population of just over 26,300 people. 

The New York Times reported that Moscow, Idaho, which is in Latah County, had not seen a single murder in over seven years. A spokesperson for the Moscow Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment. 

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS KILLED: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

What could FBI profilers be on the lookout for in Idaho murders case? Video

Moscow Police Department’s annual 2021 crime report paints a picture of a largely quiet city that saw no negligent manslaughters, rapes or robberies, and 10 aggravated assaults. Police reported 13 motor vehicle thefts, three kidnappings, 95 simple assaults and 78 burglaries in 2021, records show. 

Details regarding 2022’s year-to-date crime were not immediately available. 

An aerial map released by the Moscow City Police Department Nov. 18 shows the final movements of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves before they were brutally slaughtered in their home Nov. 13.  Inset, a photo of the victims.

An aerial map released by the Moscow City Police Department Nov. 18 shows the final movements of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves before they were brutally slaughtered in their home Nov. 13.  Inset, a photo of the victims. (Moscow City Police Department)

IDAHO MURDERS: WHAT WE STILL DON'T KNOW ABOUT THE STABBING DEATHS OF 4 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ONE WEEK LATER

On Sunday, University of Idaho President Scott Green told reporters the school had "increased security patrols on campus" in the wake of the quadruple homicide, and noted that there was also an "increased Idaho State Police presence."

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. 

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.  (Jazzmin Kernodle via AP/Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

The four University of Idaho students were slain in the second and third floors of their home on King Road between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, after they spent the night out. 

IDAHO MURDERS: HERE'S WHO POLICE HAVE CLEARED AS SUSPECTS IN MURDERS OF 4 COLLEGE STUDENTS

Parents of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves speak out Video

The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Two other roommates were inside the home, on the bottom floor, at the time of the murders, but were uninjured. 

Ted Williams on Idaho murders: Police still in the 'evidence gathering stage' Video

Police have not identified any suspects, but have said they have been able to tentatively rule people out. 

DOG FILLETED, SKINNED THREE MILES FROM BRUTAL IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS WEEKS BEFORE: REPORT

The victims are all believed to have been asleep when they were attacked, though some showed signs of defensive wounds. Each victim was stabbed several times, and showed no signs that they were sexually assaulted. They are all believed to have been killed using a single knife.  

Stains seen in back of University of Idaho murder house Video

The home is adjacent to the school's row of fraternity and sorority houses.

IDAHO UNIVERSITY MURDER VICTIM'S MOM REVEALS LAST MESSAGES SHE SENT JUST HOURS BEFORE TRAGIC KILLING

As of Saturday, MPD had assigned four detectives, 24 patrol officers and five support staff employees to the case. The FBI has 22 investigators in Moscow, 20 agents in other areas of the United States and two Behavioral Analysis Unit agents working on the case. 

Two University of Idaho murder victims appear in Twitch video hours before attack Video

The Idaho State Police has deployed 20 investigators, 15 state troopers, a public information officer and a forensic services team to the scene, as well as 15 uniformed troopers to assist with other patrols.  

MPD officials are asking the public to share "all outside surveillance video taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday November 13, 2022, from businesses and residences within" a specific area. A map of the area in question is below.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said Sunday that investigators had received 646 tips since the attack, and have since conducted over 90 interviews. 

A manhunt continues for the person or people involved in the attack. Police are asking anyone with information or footage related to the slayings to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

