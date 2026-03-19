Indiana University philanthropy group allegedly led fundraising training with Hamas-linked 'sham charity'

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A Muslim philanthropy group at Indiana University reportedly organized fundraising training programs with a Turkish nonprofit that the U.S. government recently sanctioned as a "sham charity" accused of secretly funding Hamas as well as Islamic revivalist Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Philanthropy Initiative, part of the School of Philanthropy, allegedly co-organized training programs alongside Hayat Yolu, according to a LinkedIn post and a local outlet report dating back as far as seven months ago.

The Department of the Treasury last Thursday designated Hayat Yolu as a key player in a covert global network that uses the guise of humanitarian aid to raise money overseas. Officials say the group funnels funds to Gaza that directly support Hamas and its military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and serves as a financial hub and headquarters for the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Hamas continues to finance its military wing by exploiting sham charities to support terrorist operations," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement on March 12. "The Treasury Department will not allow Hamas to misuse the charitable sector for its violent aims, and we will continue to target these networks wherever they operate."

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The events, which focused on fundraising strategies, were primarily led and presented by Indiana University Assistant Professor Dr. Shariq A. Siddiqui, who said the long-term objective of the instruction was to create a "domino effect," according to media outlet RRI.

The goal was to train attendees with "scientific knowledge" so they could return to their home countries and pass along the advanced fundraising and management techniques to others, the outlet added.

The organizations appeared to gain traction over the months after hosting at least two multi-day training events in Istanbul, Turkey, in July 2025 and in Jakarta, Indonesia, last January.

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Their three-day Southeast Asia event notably drew 86 participants from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Singapore, RRI reported. The first two days were reportedly devoted entirely to fundraising, focusing on how to raise money "systematically, professionally and scientifically."

"The first two days concentrate on fundraising, particularly on how to raise money systematically, professionally, and scientifically," Siddiqui said. "On the third day, we shift to leadership, project management, and volunteer management."

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Separately, the Istanbul event last summer brought together global nonprofit leaders to focus on scaling impact and sustainability, according to a LinkedIn post from an attendee. The training, allegedly led by Siddiqui and Cambridge lecturer Dr. Abed Ayoub, reportedly attracted prominent international philanthropic figures.

Participants said the university’s training helped them better understand how to organize their fundraising efforts and expand their operational networks on a global scale.

Fox News Digital reached out to Indiana University for more information.