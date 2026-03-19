Mamdani moves to sideline NYC police with new safety office under sweeping overhaul

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Thursday he will sign an executive order to create the Office of Community Safety (OCS), a step toward his vision of public safety that prioritizes support and prevention rather than policing and penalization.

The office, housed within the mayor’s office, will oversee multiple existing public safety programs and signify a major step in building out Mamdani's $1.1 billion Department of Community Safety.

The announcement comes after Mamdani pledged to revise the city's police response in non-criminal emergencies, including mental health crises.

"For too long, we have approached crime and safety by placing only ever-expanding expectations on the police department, as we have asked them to address every failure of our social safety net," Mamdani said during a news conference. "Crime is one of the most complex issues we face, and yet our city's approach for far too long has been to rely on a patchwork of programs to deal with interconnected problems."

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"We must instead pursue a whole-of-government model, one where our strategies are centralized and implemented with coordination and at scale, and one which a deputy mayor oversees," he continued. "This will demand a multifaceted approach to a wide array of challenges across the city."

Mamdani said the OCS will centralize agencies including the Office of Crime Victim Services, Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Office to End Domestic and Gender-based Violence, Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes and Office of Community Mental Health.

Mamdani announced that Renita Francois, who served in the Office of Criminal Justice during the de Blasio administration, will serve as deputy mayor for community safety and oversee the initiative.

"Renita's commitment to justice began in her childhood in South Central L.A., continued in her early career working in Brooklyn Family Court, and has been guided by the many years she has spent trying to transform both the way that government approaches public safety and the outcomes it can deliver," Mamdani said. "Our deputy mayor will oversee policy implementation, reform and expansion of B-HEARD to ensure that when New Yorkers are in a mental health crisis, they will actually receive the care that they need and that their only option is not simply a police response."

The Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division (B-HEARD), a pilot program that launched in 2021, consists of a team of health professionals — including paramedics from the New York City Fire Department and mental health professionals from NYC Health + Hospitals — that respond to 911 mental health calls.

Mamdani said there are "a number" of calls that come in each day that are deemed eligible for a B-HEARD response, but the city is limited in its capacity.

"[The executive order] imbues our deputy mayor with the policymaking expertise and power to ensure that B-HEARD is actually living up to the spirit of its intention," he said. "Our deputy mayor for community safety is not just going to be working within this portfolio – she's also going to be in every single room where we are making the most critical decisions about the future of this city, ensuring that the lens of community safety is also being applied."

Speaking on potential issues with the new public safety plan, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said "there will be some mistakes."

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"That happens everywhere. It happens in the police department," Williams said. "Most of y'all are not saying, 'let's dismantle the police department.' As we move to this journey, which is the correct journey, and the nation is watching us, let's work together. So when we get to those bumps in the road, we can pave them out and make them smooth. Because this is about finding a way to allow our police officers to do the job that is best suited for them. Stop asking them to do the job of everyone."

Following the announcement, New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch issued a statement saying she is looking forward to working with the team to "ensure New Yorkers get the support they need" while NYPD "officers remain focused on the work they are trained to do."

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"Keeping New Yorkers safe requires more than one approach," Tisch said. "It means making sure people have access to the resources and services they need, whether that’s career training, an after-school program, or a police response."

Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.