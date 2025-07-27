Victims show 'encouraging signs' after Michigan Walmart stabbing rampage, hospital says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 11 victims wounded in a random stabbing spree at a Walmart in Michigan have shown positive signs of recovery, medical officials said Sunday, as questions loom over the identity of the 42-year-old suspect authorities have detained.

Munson Healthcare, northern Michigan’s largest healthcare system, said seven victims were in fair condition and four were in serious condition. Their ages were not immediately provided.

"Over the past 12 hours, we’ve seen encouraging signs of recovery among our patients," the hospital said in an update.

The statement praised the hospital’s team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians and support staff who have focused on treating the victims.

"Their unwavering commitment and compassion are a testament to the strength and resilience of our healthcare community," it said.

Few details were known about the suspect on Sunday morning.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said a 42-year-old man, acting alone, entered the Traverse City store and used a folding knife to stab nearly a dozen people.

The suspect, who authorities have not publicly identified as of Sunday morning, was taken into custody without injury within minutes. Citizens in Walmart also helped apprehend the man and treat victims.

Shea said the man "appears" to be a Michigan resident, but when asked if he could specify the area the suspect was from, Shea said he would "rather not comment."

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, told the Associated Press that she witnessed the chaos unfold from the store's parking lot.

"It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out," she said. "This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living."

FBI agents have responded to provide support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on social media.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington said that "violence like this is unacceptable."

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders," Pennington wrote in a statement. "We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation."

