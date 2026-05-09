Virginia mother charged with murder after allegedly drowning her 17-month-old twin boys in bathtub: report

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A 21-year-old Virginia mother was arrested Thursday after allegedly drowning her 17-month-old twin boys in a bathtub in April.

Amaya Dixon is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of child neglect, according to a report from local outlet WRIC.

Richmond Police Department officers responded to a report of two injured children at a south-side apartment just before 8:40 p.m. local time on April 17.

When officers arrived, they found the twin boys suffering from what investigators described as "apparent drowning injuries," the outlet reported.

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The toddlers were taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment, according to WRIC. One boy was pronounced dead that same night, while his brother died days later.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show Dixon was facing criminal charges in neighboring Chesterfield County when her sons were killed.

The eight unrelated charges, stemming from December 2025, include two counts of grand larceny, credit card fraud, possession of stolen property with the intent to sell, and the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

It is unclear what led to the drowning, or whether anyone else was in the home during the incident.

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The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Police are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at 804-646-3869 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.