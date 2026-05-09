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Virginia mother charged with murder after allegedly drowning her 17-month-old twin boys in bathtub: report

Amaya Dixon reportedly faces 2 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of child neglect after April incident in Richmond

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A 21-year-old Virginia mother was arrested Thursday after allegedly drowning her 17-month-old twin boys in a bathtub in April.

Amaya Dixon is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of child neglect, according to a report from local outlet WRIC.

Richmond Police Department officers responded to a report of two injured children at a south-side apartment just before 8:40 p.m. local time on April 17.

When officers arrived, they found the twin boys suffering from what investigators described as "apparent drowning injuries," the outlet reported.

Richmond Police Department car at crime scene

FILE - The Richmond Police Department is investigating the suspected double homicide. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)

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The toddlers were taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment, according to WRIC. One boy was pronounced dead that same night, while his brother died days later.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show Dixon was facing criminal charges in neighboring Chesterfield County when her sons were killed.

Richmond Police Department badge

FILE - The twin boys were found by the Richmond Police Department after a 911 call reported injuries. (Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The eight unrelated charges, stemming from December 2025, include two counts of grand larceny, credit card fraud, possession of stolen property with the intent to sell, and the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

It is unclear what led to the drowning, or whether anyone else was in the home during the incident.

Police cars blocking street near Altria Theater on Virginia Commonwealth University campus

FILE- It is unclear what led to the incident, officials said. (Hilary Powell/AP)

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The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Police are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at 804-646-3869 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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